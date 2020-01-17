Latest Raffles
CD Review: Stygian Fair - Nadir
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Stygian Fair
Title: Nadir
Genre: Heavy Metal / Hard Rock
Release Date: 22nd December 2019
Label: Self-Released
Album Review
Tonight on this channel: STYGIAN FAIR from Umeå, Sweden. This fine four-piece is currently without a label and ‘Nadir’ is their second full-length output. The band came to be in the year 2013 after Jonsson and Holmquist left CRAVE to lay the foundations for STYGIAN FAIR, the first incarnation with Erik Andersson on bass and Andreas Stoltz on vocals and guitar was not blessed with success and never made a big mark recording or gig-wise. The band states the similarities between them and acts like SOLITUDE ETERNUS and FATES WARNING, I enjoy STYGIAN FAIR but these comparisons are a bit exaggerated.
Pontus’ voice is really nice and the guy is capable and variable but John Arch and Rob Lowe are among the highest of the metal gods. Don’t get me wrong this is really good stuff but the arrangement are not proggy or dark enough to compare them to before mentioned bands. I get an ENCHANT vibe here at times and even a bit of STRATOVARIUS or SONATA ARCTICA (because of Pontus’ audible accent). ‘Nadir’ is a record stuffed with mid-tempo rockers awesomely played by a bunch of sympathetic guys, if you like your metal heavy and a bit playful you can buy ‘Nadir’ on Bandcamp.
Tracklist
01. Ivory Tower
02. Weight Of The World
03. Nadir
04. Starless
05. Hand Of Glory
06. Sweet Grave
07. Keeper Of Forrest Lawns
08. Follow The Wheel
09. Baker Lake
Line-up
Anders Hedman – Bass, Backing Vocals
Per-Olov Jonsson – Drums, Backing Vocals
Emil Holmquist – Guitars, Backing Vocals
Pontus Åkerlund – Vocals
Website
https://www.facebook.com/stygianfair / https://twitter.com/stygian_fair
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10
