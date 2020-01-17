CD Review: Stygian Fair - Nadir

Artist: Stygian FairTitle: NadirGenre: Heavy Metal / Hard RockRelease Date: 22nd December 2019Label: Self-ReleasedTonight on this channel: STYGIAN FAIR from Umeå, Sweden. This fine four-piece is currently without a label and ‘Nadir’ is their second full-length output. The band came to be in the year 2013 after Jonsson and Holmquist left CRAVE to lay the foundations for STYGIAN FAIR, the first incarnation with Erik Andersson on bass and Andreas Stoltz on vocals and guitar was not blessed with success and never made a big mark recording or gig-wise. The band states the similarities between them and acts like SOLITUDE ETERNUS and FATES WARNING, I enjoy STYGIAN FAIR but these comparisons are a bit exaggerated.Pontus’ voice is really nice and the guy is capable and variable but John Arch and Rob Lowe are among the highest of the metal gods. Don’t get me wrong this is really good stuff but the arrangement are not proggy or dark enough to compare them to before mentioned bands. I get an ENCHANT vibe here at times and even a bit of STRATOVARIUS or SONATA ARCTICA (because of Pontus’ audible accent). ‘Nadir’ is a record stuffed with mid-tempo rockers awesomely played by a bunch of sympathetic guys, if you like your metal heavy and a bit playful you can buy ‘Nadir’ on Bandcamp.01. Ivory Tower02. Weight Of The World03. Nadir04. Starless05. Hand Of Glory06. Sweet Grave07. Keeper Of Forrest Lawns08. Follow The Wheel09. Baker LakeAnders Hedman – Bass, Backing VocalsPer-Olov Jonsson – Drums, Backing VocalsEmil Holmquist – Guitars, Backing VocalsPontus Åkerlund – Vocalshttps://www.facebook.com/stygianfair / https://twitter.com/stygian_fairMusic: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10