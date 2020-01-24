CD Review: Rebel Riot - The Good, The Bad And The Heavy

Artist: Rebel RiotTitle: The Good, The Bad And The HeavyGenre: Heavy Metal / Hard RockRelease Date: 11th November 2016Label: Thunderforge RecordsFriday night my friends... what better time to drink lite beer and listen to a rocking band? Tonight I play REBEL RIOT from the Republic of Latvia (a country in the Baltic region of Northern Europe and yes I had to google that because I look way smarter than I am). REBEL RIOT play on the border between Hard Rock and Heavy Metal (say Heavy Rock?) and yes they rock hard and heavy too. I get reminded on bands I can’t name and that always angers me a bit, but hey I really dig this mix the lady and the gentlemen play.So now it’s time again to cite the press text: “REBEL RIOT is a four-piece hard ‘n’ heavy brigade from Riga, Latvia. Playing since 2007 they have worked themselves up to a great live reputation with their 70s and 80s inspired Hard Rock. They have won several muisc related awards and contests in Latvia and have become quite popular in the Baltic states, opening up for the legends in ACCEPT, BLAZE BAYLEY etc. REBEL RIOT is one of the few bands that still keep the true heavy rock spirit alive in their neighbourhood (that is realistic I don’t know any bands from Latvia). Sharp and punchy vocals, elaborate guitar work backed by hard female drumming (yup, sounds totally like a girl drumming) and a few stage tricks are their trademark.”OK, so much from the Record Company... all I can say is that this seems like a killer opening band for almost any band, I dig the voice of Mr Concrete hard and get reminded of multiple sounds and bands like W.A.S.P in one moment and SENTENCED in the next all this underlined with killer riffing that is fucking heavy but also a bit sleazy here and there, Kristine’s drumming ain’t girly at all (more tough female a la Alien’s Ripley like). Peterson’s bass almost always plays along with Kazemakis’ guitar, almost! In the song ‘Big Fat City’ you can really hear what the bass man is up to (fucking pro dude!). The material is mostly mid-tempo and it feels really 80s oriented and I think that is the perfect fit for the bands overall sound. Keep it up!01. Big Fat City02. Lucifer03. Dark Wizard04. Lightworker05. When The Stars Align06. Legacy07. Walk It Like You Talk It08. Preacher Of Lies09. Green DragonKaspars Petersons - BassKristine Lokmane - DrumsJanis Kazemakis - Lead Guitar/ Backing VocalsBob Concrete - Vocals / Rhythm Guitarhttp://www.rebelriot.com / https://www.facebook.com/rebelriotmusicMusic: 9Sound: 8Total: 8.5 / 10