CD Review: Sandstorm - Time To Strike (EP)

Details
sandstorm timetostrike
Artist: Sandstorm
Title: Time To Strike (EP)
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 8th February 2019
Label: Self-released


Album Review

It was three years ago in the merciless cold of the Canadian winter three leather clad young men decided to save us from shitty mainstream music, these guys formed SANDSTORM and we all should thank Crom for that. When you hear the opener ‘Death Is Near’ with that irresistible staccato riffing and that 80s vocals (cheesy but fucking awesome) you instantly want so much more of that. It is a shame that not much information is provided aside from the statement that the band was inspired by “80s underground Swedish metal and Rob Halford’s Instagram account”...

Yeah think of an Epic Metal version of STEEL PANTHER but lacking pee, poo and naughty jokes. But I have to give them credit for sounding authentic, awesome and like true fans of the sound they so nicely reproduce. The clear highlights on this EP are ‘Death Is Near’ and ‘Witchman, Sorcerer Of Hell’ which both are cheesy in parts but overall a pretty charismatic first impression of what the band is capable and willing to give to us hungry heavy metal hordes. Give them a like if you like JUDAS PRIEST, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD or even MANOWAR.


Tracklist

01. Death Is Near
02. Whips And Chains
03. Witchman, Sorcerer Of Satan
04. Denizen Of Hell
05. Hymn To The Hell Knights
06. Lucia, Warrior Of Light


Line-up

Stevie “Broke” Whiteless – Guitar / Vocals
Reptile Anderson – Bass / Vocals
P.J. “The Butcher” La Griffe – Drums


Website

www.instagram.com/hotrockinsandstorm /https://hotrockinsandstorm.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/pg/hotrockinsandstorm


Cover Picture

sandstorm timetostrike


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10


