CD Review: Sandstorm - Time To Strike (EP)

Artist: SandstormTitle: Time To Strike (EP)Genre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 8th February 2019Label: Self-releasedIt was three years ago in the merciless cold of the Canadian winter three leather clad young men decided to save us from shitty mainstream music, these guys formed SANDSTORM and we all should thank Crom for that. When you hear the opener ‘Death Is Near’ with that irresistible staccato riffing and that 80s vocals (cheesy but fucking awesome) you instantly want so much more of that. It is a shame that not much information is provided aside from the statement that the band was inspired by “80s underground Swedish metal and Rob Halford’s Instagram account”...Yeah think of an Epic Metal version of STEEL PANTHER but lacking pee, poo and naughty jokes. But I have to give them credit for sounding authentic, awesome and like true fans of the sound they so nicely reproduce. The clear highlights on this EP are ‘Death Is Near’ and ‘Witchman, Sorcerer Of Hell’ which both are cheesy in parts but overall a pretty charismatic first impression of what the band is capable and willing to give to us hungry heavy metal hordes. Give them a like if you like JUDAS PRIEST, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD or even MANOWAR.01. Death Is Near02. Whips And Chains03. Witchman, Sorcerer Of Satan04. Denizen Of Hell05. Hymn To The Hell Knights06. Lucia, Warrior Of LightStevie “Broke” Whiteless – Guitar / VocalsReptile Anderson – Bass / VocalsP.J. “The Butcher” La Griffe – Drumswww.instagram.com/hotrockinsandstorm /https://hotrockinsandstorm.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/pg/hotrockinsandstormMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10