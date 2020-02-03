CD Review: Sandstorm - Time To Strike (EP)

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Mon Feb 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MONSTER MAGNET
|Mon Feb 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SILBERMOND
|Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: STEREOPHONICS
|Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LEWIS CAPALDI
|Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WATERPARKS
|Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MARKO HIETALA
|Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
|Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINDEMANN
|Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DRAMA
|Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE FELICE BROTHERS
|Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRUNO MAJOR
|Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
|Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MONUMENTS
|Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DRAGONFORCE
|Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TOUR OF TOURS
|Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE MAINE
|Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINA MALY
|Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
|Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINDEMANN
|Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview CHAOS THEORY FESTIVAL - London 2020-02-29
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT 15 - Deutzen 2020
- Preview M’ERA LUNA Festival - Hildesheim 2020-08-08 & 09
- Preview AMPHI FESTIVAL - Cologne 2020-07-25 & 26
- Preview WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN - Leipzig 2020
- Preview W-FEST - Waregem 2020
- Preview OWLS'N'BATS Festival - Detmold 2020-07-07
- Preview HURRICANE FESTIVAL - Scheeßel 2020
- Preview ROCK IM PARK - Nuremberg 2020
- Preview NEW WAVES DAY - Oberhausen 2020-05-16
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Kettcar - Düsseldorf 2020
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Dakota Reyes from Close To Nothing
- Interview: Kim Ljung - December 2019
- CD Review: DIO - Studio Collection 1996 - 2004
- CD Review: Lowrider - Refractions
- CD Review: Fury - Galactic Rock (Single)
- CD Review: Electric Poison - Live Wire
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Matthew Pero (Bass, Vocals) from N O V A
- Live Review: Toyah - London 2020
- CD Review: Annihilator - Ballistic, Sadistic
- CD Review: Ushikawa - Elephant
- Live Review: While She Sleeps - Cologne 2020
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - The Prophet (Vocals, Guitar, and Programming) from Rave The Reqviem
- Live Review: Clan of Xymox - Wroclaw 2020
- Special: Top 10 2019 - Electronic Gothic album of the year
- Live Review: Fallen Lies - Esch sur Alzette 2020
- CD Review: Keelrider - North
- CD Review: Gravebreaker / Road Warrior - Death Promise / Death in Heels on Wheels - Split EP
- CD Review: Dii Minores - Blood Of The Dead EP
- Live Review: Wage War - Cologne 2020
Latest News
- KATATONIA - New album coming & first song released
- KELLERMENSCH - Shine a light in the dark on new single “Nothing” and accompanying video
- Mayflower Madame - Single “Vultures” to be released on 4th February 2020 via Only Lovers Records
- DIE KAMMER - Indie Folk band invites for the first “The Invitation Festival”
- DOOL - Release anticipated second album "Summerland" on April 10th!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - COMBICHRIST and more new bands!
- THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE - “Diamonds” to be released 27th March 2020 & Tour
- W-FEST 2020 - Festival presents “Fab Friday”
- ANATHEMA - Announce support acts for “We’re Here Because We’re Here” Tour: Rendezvous Point & Masvidal
- DYNAMO METAL FEST 2020 - Cradle of Filth will play on Saturday
- EISBRECHER - Announce tour in November 2020 to present their new album, video message online
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” released, new album ‘Machine’ on 13th March 2020
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - IKON and several more bands confirmed!
- SERPENT LORD - New single “Horned God” released!
- MILA MAR - New Album “Harar” & Tour
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” in January, new album “Machine” in March
- PLAGE NOIRE 2020 - Completes line-up and announces play days
- PSYCHOTIC WALTZ - Launch new song “Devils And Angels” / Pre-order for upcoming studio-album “The God-Shaped Void” started!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - First Artists confirmed!
- YOU’LL BE MINE - New Single and Album!
.
CD Review: Sandstorm - Time To Strike (EP)
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Sandstorm
Title: Time To Strike (EP)
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 8th February 2019
Label: Self-released
Album Review
It was three years ago in the merciless cold of the Canadian winter three leather clad young men decided to save us from shitty mainstream music, these guys formed SANDSTORM and we all should thank Crom for that. When you hear the opener ‘Death Is Near’ with that irresistible staccato riffing and that 80s vocals (cheesy but fucking awesome) you instantly want so much more of that. It is a shame that not much information is provided aside from the statement that the band was inspired by “80s underground Swedish metal and Rob Halford’s Instagram account”...
Yeah think of an Epic Metal version of STEEL PANTHER but lacking pee, poo and naughty jokes. But I have to give them credit for sounding authentic, awesome and like true fans of the sound they so nicely reproduce. The clear highlights on this EP are ‘Death Is Near’ and ‘Witchman, Sorcerer Of Hell’ which both are cheesy in parts but overall a pretty charismatic first impression of what the band is capable and willing to give to us hungry heavy metal hordes. Give them a like if you like JUDAS PRIEST, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD or even MANOWAR.
Tracklist
01. Death Is Near
02. Whips And Chains
03. Witchman, Sorcerer Of Satan
04. Denizen Of Hell
05. Hymn To The Hell Knights
06. Lucia, Warrior Of Light
Line-up
Stevie “Broke” Whiteless – Guitar / Vocals
Reptile Anderson – Bass / Vocals
P.J. “The Butcher” La Griffe – Drums
Website
www.instagram.com/hotrockinsandstorm /https://hotrockinsandstorm.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/pg/hotrockinsandstorm
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment