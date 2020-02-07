CD Review: Then Comes Silence - Machine

Artist: Then Comes SilenceTitle: MachineGenre: Rock / Gothic RockRelease Date: 13th March 2020Label: Oblivion/SPVSweden’s THEN COMES SILENCE know a thing or two about the importance of re-invention. The usual ups and downs of changing personnel, changing labels, increased expectation, and a heavy touring schedule soon take their toll if the music starts to suffer, and the whole concept and purpose can begin to stagnate. Importantly, the band have always had one beady eye fixed firmly ahead, while happily glancing backwards at influences and the story-so-far. New album ‘Machine’ sees them stepping off the Gothic-Rock treadmill and running with something much fresher and more dynamic, while retaining enough gloom and foreboding to keep the old-school satisfied. This is good.‘We Lose The Night’ is an assured opener, dense and driven and perfectly happy not to bother with a chorus. Instead, it’s held together like strands of tough rope, everything essential, adding to the strength of the whole. It’s a great vocal too. ‘Devil’ twists and turns in black concrete boots, snarly and menacing, while ‘Dark End’ is positively poppy in comparison. Plus there’s some fabulous twangy guitar ushering in a darkly magnificent chorus. ‘I Gave You Everything’ throws everything it can at you, stopping, starting, writhing around the deliberately repetitive lyric and then abruptly pissing off somewhere, presumably in a mighty big sulk. ‘Ritual’ has the added charm of female vocals joining the party, a shrewd move as it’s not the strongest song here despite some breezy chiming guitar-work.And there’s much to be admired in the darker-than-thou ‘Apocalypse Flare’ and the strangely uplifting ‘W.O.O.O.U’, which struts around confidently in WHITE LIES territory. ‘In Your Name’ wobbles somewhat in the company of what’s gone before, but the album surges toward a conclusion on the final three songs. ‘Glass’ is a real stomper, ‘Kill It’ a complete change of pace and atmosphere and ‘Cuts Inside’ bows out with the line “Don’t look back”, a statement of intent if ever there was one. And then it’s done, the residual feeling of a quietly self-satisfied resolve.This is a fine album, by a band who have tried hard to find the balance between doing what they know they’re good at, and pushing - not forcing - the boundaries to see where they lead. They very much deserve your attention.01. We Lose The Night02. Devil03. Dark End04. I Gave You Everything05. Ritual06. Apocalypse Flare07. W.O.O.O.U08. In Your Name09. Glass10. Kill It11. Cuts InsideAlexMattiasHugoJonashttp://thencomessilence.eu / https://www.facebook.com/thencomessilenceMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10