CD Review: Sabïre - Gates Ajar

Artist: SabïreTitle: Gates AjarGenre: Acid MetalRelease Date: 17th May 2019Label: No Remorse RecordsAnd finally I managed to get my hands on: SABÏRE! In fact I wanted to review the guys around Scarlett for quite a while now but something always got in the way, first it was work and then I had a lot of other things on my hands that were both good and bad. So now I had the time and the balls to ask Scarlett if I could do a write-up of the first EP ‘Gates Ajar’. Scarlett and his band got my attention through the German Deaf Forever. It was in this magazine I read a lot about the circumstances of the bands whereabouts. Originally formed in Winnipeg, Manitoba (Canada) in 2010, the band went on hiatus after Scarlett moved to Australia (Sydney, New South Wales to be precise). SABÏRE’s journey to the kind of recognition they are finally getting now was a long and complicated one but I will be honest here: if every band would release music that well-made, sophisticated and positively cheeky I would gladly wait 8 years for the next release of one of my favourite bands.I am dead certain that we will hear a lot of SABÏRE in the coming years (if I have the right to a say in that matter), I really dig this overall, completely. The compositions, the mix, the songwriting and Scarlett’s voice to top it off. The vocals mainly manage with topics like sex, BDSM and so on and in an uncouth way (like it should be, it’s a natural thing but I seldom experienced this approach in music). Songs like ‘One For The Road’ and ‘Rise To The Top’ breathe the magic of bands like HIGH SPIRITS or DIAMOND HEAD while ‘Slave To The Whip’ and ‘Make Me Shiver’ remind me of W.A.S.P (Scarlett’s look is a heavy reminder of Blackie Lawless). If you need a fresh bunch of earworms do as I say and check out SABÏRE!01. Helheim (Intro)02. One For The Road03. Rise To The Top04. Black Widow05. Slave To The Whip06. Daemons Calling07. Make Me ShiverPaul Corben - DrumsZoran Mrakic - BassIvor Radočaj - GuitarScarlett Monastyrski - Guitars and Vocalshttp://hyperurl.co/l856fb / https://www.facebook.com/sabireacidmetalMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10