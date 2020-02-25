CD Review: Ross The Boss - Born Of Fire

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Feb 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AMIGO THE DEVIL
|Wed Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASH
|Wed Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GENGAHR
|Wed Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CAGE THE ELEPHANT
|Wed Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LADY LAMB
|Wed Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: REISEN REISEN & JÜRGEN DOMIAN LIVE
|Wed Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UNEARTH
|Thu Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAM FENDER
|Thu Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EFTERKLANG
|Thu Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NADA SURF
|Thu Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PVRIS
|Thu Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MOSES BOYD
|Thu Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(SE) Concert: LINDEMANN
|Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASA
|Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ISAAC DELUSION
|Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HIGHLY SUSPECT
|Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KAYEF
|Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAD - Metallica Tribute Band
|Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JAYA THE CAT
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview DEAD KENNEDYS - Munich 2020-08-01
- Preview ROCKFEST - Tampere 2020
- Preview APOCALYPTICA & EPICA - Co-headline European tour in autumn!
- Preview UNDERWORLD - Cologne 2020-03-19
- Preview S Y Z Y G Y X - Hamburg 2020-03-11
- Preview AESTHETIC PERFECTION - Hanover 2020-04-30
- Preview VUKOVI - Germany 2020 presented by Reflections of Darkness
- Preview SKUNK ANANSIE - German Tour in November 2020
- Preview THE DEAD DAISIES - European Tour 2020
- Preview EMPATHY TEST - ‘Monsters’ Tour Germany 2020 with very special guests: The Foreign Resort
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Hot Breath - Hot Breath
- CD Review: Xenos - Filthgrinder
- CD Review: Steelwings - Back
- CD Review: Melba Culp - Never Surrender (Single)
- Gallery: Slipknot - Dortmund 2020
- Gallery: Babymetal - Cologne 2020
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Federico Amorosi from Dressel Amorosi
- Concert Review: Tenacious D - Frankfurt 2020
- Live Review: Dream Theater - Wroclaw 2020
- Concert Review: Alcest - Hanover 2020
- CD Review: Level The Planet - She wants Revenge (Single)
- CD Review: Mono Inc. - The Book Of Fire
- CD Review: Apeirage - Raging Storm
- Live Review: Tenacious D - Esch sur Alzette 2020
- Gallery: Hammerfall - Leipzig 2020
- Live Review: 3teeth - Hamburg 2020
- CD Review: Unholy Outlaws - Kingdom Of Lost Souls
- Gallery: Liam Gallagher - Cologne 2020
- CD Review: Lost Legacy - In The Name Of Freedom
- CD Review: Lethal Steel - Running From The Dawn EP
Latest News
- ANTIMATTER - Anniversary Shows
- FULL METAL HOLIDAY 2020 - Destination Mallorca announce more bands
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - New acts confirmed
- SPARKS - Legendary bands announces release of their new album “A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip”
- DEATHSTARS - Postpone their European tour and unleash new tour dates!
- POLY GHOST - Synth Pop trio from Hamburg release their debut single “Touch Me” on Feb 7, followed by the album release on Feb 21, 2020
- WACKEN WINTER NIGHTS 2020 - Cancelled due to severe weather situation!
- MRS. GREENBIRD - Folk Pop duo returns to Germany in spring – Sarah and Steffen perform on stage officially as wife and husband for the first time
- ADAM LAMBERT - Release of brand-new single “Roses” featuring Nile Rodgers & New album “Velvet” to be released on March 20, 2020
- ZOODRAKE - New Album “Purified” in March
- KATATONIA - New album coming & first song released
- KELLERMENSCH - Shine a light in the dark on new single “Nothing” and accompanying video
- Mayflower Madame - Single “Vultures” to be released on 4th February 2020 via Only Lovers Records
- DIE KAMMER - Indie Folk band invites for the first “The Invitation Festival”
- DOOL - Release anticipated second album "Summerland" on April 10th!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - COMBICHRIST and more new bands!
- THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE - “Diamonds” to be released 27th March 2020 & Tour
- W-FEST 2020 - Festival presents “Fab Friday”
- ANATHEMA - Announce support acts for “We’re Here Because We’re Here” Tour: Rendezvous Point & Masvidal
- DYNAMO METAL FEST 2020 - Cradle of Filth will play on Saturday
.
CD Review: Ross The Boss - Born Of Fire
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Ross The Boss
Title: Born Of Fire
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 6th March 2020
Label: AFM Records
Album Review
OK this is another big shot: ROSS THE BOSS, the band of Ross Friedman (ex-MANOWAR, ex-DEATH DEALER, ex-MANITOBA etc.). Formed originally in 2006 when multi-instrumentalist and promoter Tarek Maghary (ex-DAWN RIDER, MAJESTY) organised an appearance by Ross at the Keep It True Festival in Germany where they played as MANOWAR tribute MEN OF WAR (the name ROSS THE BOSS came a bit later). The first time I accidently stumbled upon the RTB band was in 2015 when vocalist Mike Cotoia surprised me with his awesome vocals. This record named ‘Born Of Fire’ is the bands fourth output to date.
Sometimes I board the hype-train a bit late, missing out on big parts of a bands career. Maybe that is the reason I was taken aback a bit because I expected a vocalist that performs in a way similar to Eric Adams or Mike Cotoia. But after a few songs you will feel the groove. Lopes is a totally different kind of singer, raw, wild and undoubtedly a bit manic (at least while holding the mic). His style reminds me of HELSTAR’s James Rivera. The overall compositions sometimes remind me of old MANOWAR here and there but not too much. My favourite is ‘Undying’ because it is catchy and Lopes vocals are right up my alley on this one ‘Godkiller’ is quite too contrary, a bit too long and a tad bit monotonous.
If you are a fan of Friedman’s work or just an old romantic like me who loves everything that reminds him of old MANOWAR (the first six and from there on single songs) you should check this out.
Tracklist
01. Glory To The Slain
02. Fight The Fight
03. Denied By The Cross
04. Maiden Of Shadows
05. I Am The Sword
06. Shotgun Evolution
07. Born Of Fire
08. Godkiller
09. The Blackest Heart
10. Demon Holiday
11. Undying
12. Waking The Moon
Line-up
Marc Lopes – Vocals
Ross Friedman – Guitars
Mike LePond – Bass
Steve Bolognese – Drums
Website
https://www.ross-the-boss.com / https://www.facebook.com/rossthebossofficial
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment