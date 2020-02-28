CD Review: Scenius - Glass Rain

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASA
|Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ISAAC DELUSION
|Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HIGHLY SUSPECT
|Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KAYEF
|Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAD - Metallica Tribute Band
|Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JAYA THE CAT
|Sat Feb 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(FI) Concert: COVENANT
|Sat Feb 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CIRCUS OF FOOLS
|Sat Feb 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Feb 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THEES UHLMANN & BAND
|Sat Feb 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SCHMUTZKI
|Sat Feb 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MABEL
|Sat Feb 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DEICHKIND
|Sat Feb 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KVELERTAK
|Sat Feb 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AGNES OBEL
|Sat Feb 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ICON FOR HIRE
|Sat Feb 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ROCKPOTT FESTIVAL 1
|Sat Feb 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SHIRAZ LANE
|Sat Feb 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OOMPH!
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview MARKY RAMONE - Munich 2020-07-05
- Preview WASP - Munich 2020-10-17
- Preview AXEL RUDI PELL - Munich 2020-05-04
- Preview IN EXTREMO - Leipzig 2020-04-25
- Preview EVANESCENCE & WITHIN TEMPTATION - Leipzig 2020-04-18
- Preview KNORKATOR - Leipzig 2020-04-04
- Preview DEAD KENNEDYS - Munich 2020-08-01
- Preview ROCKFEST - Tampere 2020
- Preview APOCALYPTICA & EPICA - Co-headline European tour in autumn!
- Preview UNDERWORLD - Cologne 2020-03-19
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Gravebreaker - Sacrifice
- CD Review: Ross The Boss - Born Of Fire
- CD Review: Hot Breath - Hot Breath
- Live Review: Darkness, The - Cologne 2020
- CD Review: Sellsword - ...Unto The Breach
- CD Review: Sabïre - Gates Ajar
- CD Review: Hellrazer - Bonecrusher
- CD Review: Future Now - Utopia Awaits
- CD Review: Xenos - Filthgrinder
- CD Review: Steelwings - Back
- CD Review: Melba Culp - Never Surrender (Single)
- Gallery: Slipknot - Dortmund 2020
- Gallery: Babymetal - Cologne 2020
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Federico Amorosi from Dressel Amorosi
- Live Review: Tenacious D - Frankfurt 2020
- Live Review: Dream Theater - Wroclaw 2020
- Live Review: Alcest - Hanover 2020
- CD Review: Level The Planet - She wants Revenge (Single)
- CD Review: Mono Inc. - The Book Of Fire
- CD Review: Apeirage - Raging Storm
Latest News
- DARK SPRING FESTIVAL 2020 - Complete information
- HEAVEN SHALL BURN - Announce exclusive release shows for Germany!
- ANTIMATTER - Anniversary Shows
- FULL METAL HOLIDAY 2020 - Destination Mallorca announce more bands
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - New acts confirmed
- SPARKS - Legendary bands announces release of their new album “A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip”
- DEATHSTARS - Postpone their European tour and unleash new tour dates!
- POLY GHOST - Synth Pop trio from Hamburg release their debut single “Touch Me” on Feb 7, followed by the album release on Feb 21, 2020
- WACKEN WINTER NIGHTS 2020 - Cancelled due to severe weather situation!
- MRS. GREENBIRD - Folk Pop duo returns to Germany in spring – Sarah and Steffen perform on stage officially as wife and husband for the first time
- ADAM LAMBERT - Release of brand-new single “Roses” featuring Nile Rodgers & New album “Velvet” to be released on March 20, 2020
- ZOODRAKE - New Album “Purified” in March
- KATATONIA - New album coming & first song released
- KELLERMENSCH - Shine a light in the dark on new single “Nothing” and accompanying video
- Mayflower Madame - Single “Vultures” to be released on 4th February 2020 via Only Lovers Records
- DIE KAMMER - Indie Folk band invites for the first “The Invitation Festival”
- DOOL - Release anticipated second album "Summerland" on April 10th!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - COMBICHRIST and more new bands!
- THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE - “Diamonds” to be released 27th March 2020 & Tour
- W-FEST 2020 - Festival presents “Fab Friday”
.
CD Review: Scenius - Glass Rain
- Details
- Written by Kevin Stevens
-
Artist: Scenius
Title: Glass Rain
Genre: Electro-Pop
Release Date: 28th February 2020
Label: Self-released
Single Review
SCENIUS draws inspiration from the early Electro-Pop outfits - both pre-punk (KRAFTWERK, BRIAN ENO etc) and post-punk (NEW ORDER, DEPECHE MODE etc), through to contemporary bands (LCD SOUND SYSTEM and BOARDS OF CANADA) - to pursue in their own way the same thrilling mission: to make vintage synths and rhythm machines sound soulful and touching. The band is a cross-channel project, composed of Steve Whitfield (KLAMMER), based in Leeds, UK, (music) and Fabrice Nau (vocal parts and lyrics), based in Angers, France.
Let me start this review to make an admission; I desperately miss the analogue synthesizer sound of the 70s and 80s. Yes, I love the many and varied electronic sounds the modern musical palette can provide, but my heart will always be firmly in this vintage territory. There is a number of current bands providing me with my hit of those warm, deep and somehow more human echoes (in a non-human way). Thankfully. This single arrived on my desk after reviewing a recent performance of KLAMMER, Steve thought it may interest me. He was right, as will it interest any other synthesizer child of those long-gone times. As a teenager there seemed to be a mass of bands using synthesizers, yes there was the cold clinical sounds of GARY NUMAN, but many synth bands in the era took away the cold element replacing it with a warm, rich, deep timbre matched with soulful lyrics full of emotion.
SCENIUS have this mix spot on with ‘Glass Rain’. I loved the vintage synth sound, but once it has been touched by the magic hand of the gods of modern production it seems to melt together to provide something entirely up to date, retro but not retro. Steve’s production skills are well known and regarded, I particularly liked his work with BERLYN TRILOGY, and some parallels can be drawn between SCENIUS and BERLYN TRILOGY. Both bands aim to provide the listener with an experience that somehow goes beyond an aural encounter, they aim to touch your soul. ‘Glass Rain’ is a bouncy, catchy, simplistic kind of a ditty. You find yourself singing it hours later - a full on earworm much like anything VINCE CLARKE could offer. Fabrice has a fascinating voice that supplements the warmth of those glorious analogue synthesizers - not at all monotone like this genre can easily slip into. The synths are non-human, but with warmth; Fabrice is telling you a story with a great story telling voice - it is enticing. Involving. It digs deep into your mental state. Yes, it touches your soul.
‘Glass Rain’ will be available on all major online platforms. With a further three singles to come over the spring / summer and then followed by the album. I can hardly wait.
Line-up
Steve Whitfield - Synthesizers, electronics and production
Fabrice Nau - Vocals
Website
https://www.facebook.com/sceniusband
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment