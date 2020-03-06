CD Review: Testament - Titans Of Creation

Artist: TestamentTitle: Titans Of CreationGenre: Thrash MetalRelease Date: 3rd April 2020Label: Nuclear Blast RecordsThe next band to suffer through one of my reviews needs no introduction, it’s TESTAMENT from Berkley, California. Formed in 1982 under the name LEGACY with vocalist Steve “Zetro” Souza of EXODUS fame, they rebranded the band soon after Chuck Billy became the front man. TESTAMENT is often credited as one of the most influential Thrash Metal bands as well as one of the leaders of the second wave of the genre in the late 80s. But all of that is common knowledge for every thrasher out there. The new record, ‘Titans Of Creation’, is the 13th full-length output of TESTAMENT.Maybe I have some facts not known to about everyone: the years from 2001 to 2003 were extremely tough on the band as then guitarist James Murphy was diagnosed with a brain tumour and shortly after Chuck Billy also was diagnosed with cancer, luckily both recovered. James Murphy made a full recovery but is unable to recall the recording of 1999 album ‘The Gathering’. Chuck Billy’s recovery seemingly had no side-effects. The whole record is crammed with hooks, transitions, blasting drums and riff galore. That alone is musically impressive but the songwriting is top notch too. From the battle of facing depression ‘Symptoms’ or critique on the Heaven’s Gate cult in ‘Children Of The Next Level’ to the catchy ‘Dream Deceiver’, a tale about dangerous dreams controlled by an evil female entity.TESTAMENT has it all: Politics, social issues, horror stories. If you are a fan you are in for a treat as this beast has 12 songs and is almost an hour long with 58:34 Minutes. I really dig this record, ‘Dream Deceiver’ sold it for me as I love catchy tunes.01. Children Of The Next Level02. WW III03. Dream Deceiver04. Night Of The Witch05. City Of Angels06. Ishtars Gate07. Symptoms08. False Prophet09. The Healers10. Code Of Hammurabi11. Curse Of Osiris12. CatacombsEric Peterson - GuitarChuck Billy - VocalsAlex Skolnick - GuitarGene Hoglan - DrumsSteve Di Giorgio - Basshttp://www.testamentlegions.com / https://www.facebook.com/testamentlegionsMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10