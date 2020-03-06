CD Review: Testament - Titans Of Creation

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UA) Concert: LINDEMANN
|Fri Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Fri Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Fri Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SONO
|Fri Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WOLF PARADE
|Fri Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KING NUN
|Fri Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JADE BIRD
|Fri Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DOWNFALL OF GAIA
|Fri Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KRAWALLBRÜDER
|Fri Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JACK GARRATT
|Fri Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JOHANNES OERDING
|Fri Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TINI
|Fri Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE BLUE CATS
|Sat Mar 07 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Dark Club Festival
|Sat Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FADERHEAD
|Sat Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Sat Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SONO
|Sat Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BIG THIEF
|Sat Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MONO INC.
|Sat Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MISSIO
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview KALTE STERNE FESTIVAL - Rüsselsheim & Oberhausen 2020
- Preview PARKWAY DRIVE - Dortmund 2020
- Preview PARKWAY DRIVE - Frankfurt 2020-04-09
- Preview DORO - Heidelberg 2020-04-05
- Preview MARKY RAMONE - Munich 2020-07-05
- Preview WASP - Munich 2020-10-17
- Preview AXEL RUDI PELL - Munich 2020-05-04
- Preview IN EXTREMO - Leipzig 2020-04-25
- Preview EVANESCENCE & WITHIN TEMPTATION - Leipzig 2020-04-18
- Preview KNORKATOR - Leipzig 2020-04-04
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Into The Storm (Deluxe Edition)
- CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Game Of Sins
- Live Review: Kvelertak - Esch sur Alzette 2020
- Live Review: Highly Suspect - Cologne 2020
- CD Review: Unity, The - Pride
- Live Review: Royal Republic - Helsinki 2020
- Interview: Covenant - February 2020
- Live Review: Nada Surf - Cologne 2020
- CD Review: Stonus - Aphasia
- CD Review: Arcane Tyrant - ...The War Rages On
- CD Review: Scenius - Glass Rain
- Live Review: Rhapsody Of Fire - London 2020
- Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - London 2020
- Live Review: Thy Art Is Murder - Oberhausen 2020
- CD Review: Cardinals Folly - Defying The Righteous Way
- CD Review: Warpstorm - Discontinuity
- CD Review: Gravebreaker - Sacrifice
- CD Review: Gotthard - #13
- CD Review: Ross The Boss - Born Of Fire
- CD Review: Hot Breath - Hot Breath
Latest News
- BLACK NAIL CABARET - “Gods Verging On Sanity” to be released May 8, 2020
- SÜNDENKLANG - New album “Jahresringe” to be released on April 17 via Drakkar Entertainmen / Soulfood Music
- KANGA - ‘Eternal Daughter’ reissue with new bonus tracks via Artoffact Records approved by Gary Numan
- THE DEAD DAISIES - Sign worldwide deal with Spinefarm Records, UMG
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Limp Bizkit and many more acts complete the Highfield line-up
- SEADRAKE - In the studio and live in Athens with Ginger Khan (former singer of PRIEST)
- TAKIDA - Ticket sales for spring European shows are running fast!
- DARK SPRING FESTIVAL 2020 - Complete information
- HEAVEN SHALL BURN - Announce exclusive release shows for Germany!
- ANTIMATTER - Anniversary Shows
- FULL METAL HOLIDAY 2020 - Destination Mallorca announce more bands
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - New acts confirmed
- SPARKS - Legendary bands announces release of their new album “A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip”
- DEATHSTARS - Postpone their European tour and unleash new tour dates!
- POLY GHOST - Synth Pop trio from Hamburg release their debut single “Touch Me” on Feb 7, followed by the album release on Feb 21, 2020
- WACKEN WINTER NIGHTS 2020 - Cancelled due to severe weather situation!
- MRS. GREENBIRD - Folk Pop duo returns to Germany in spring – Sarah and Steffen perform on stage officially as wife and husband for the first time
- ADAM LAMBERT - Release of brand-new single “Roses” featuring Nile Rodgers & New album “Velvet” to be released on March 20, 2020
- ZOODRAKE - New Album “Purified” in March
- KATATONIA - New album coming & first song released
.
CD Review: Testament - Titans Of Creation
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Testament
Title: Titans Of Creation
Genre: Thrash Metal
Release Date: 3rd April 2020
Label: Nuclear Blast Records
Album Review
The next band to suffer through one of my reviews needs no introduction, it’s TESTAMENT from Berkley, California. Formed in 1982 under the name LEGACY with vocalist Steve “Zetro” Souza of EXODUS fame, they rebranded the band soon after Chuck Billy became the front man. TESTAMENT is often credited as one of the most influential Thrash Metal bands as well as one of the leaders of the second wave of the genre in the late 80s. But all of that is common knowledge for every thrasher out there. The new record, ‘Titans Of Creation’, is the 13th full-length output of TESTAMENT.
Maybe I have some facts not known to about everyone: the years from 2001 to 2003 were extremely tough on the band as then guitarist James Murphy was diagnosed with a brain tumour and shortly after Chuck Billy also was diagnosed with cancer, luckily both recovered. James Murphy made a full recovery but is unable to recall the recording of 1999 album ‘The Gathering’. Chuck Billy’s recovery seemingly had no side-effects. The whole record is crammed with hooks, transitions, blasting drums and riff galore. That alone is musically impressive but the songwriting is top notch too. From the battle of facing depression ‘Symptoms’ or critique on the Heaven’s Gate cult in ‘Children Of The Next Level’ to the catchy ‘Dream Deceiver’, a tale about dangerous dreams controlled by an evil female entity.
TESTAMENT has it all: Politics, social issues, horror stories. If you are a fan you are in for a treat as this beast has 12 songs and is almost an hour long with 58:34 Minutes. I really dig this record, ‘Dream Deceiver’ sold it for me as I love catchy tunes.
Tracklist
01. Children Of The Next Level
02. WW III
03. Dream Deceiver
04. Night Of The Witch
05. City Of Angels
06. Ishtars Gate
07. Symptoms
08. False Prophet
09. The Healers
10. Code Of Hammurabi
11. Curse Of Osiris
12. Catacombs
Line-up
Eric Peterson - Guitar
Chuck Billy - Vocals
Alex Skolnick - Guitar
Gene Hoglan - Drums
Steve Di Giorgio - Bass
Website
http://www.testamentlegions.com / https://www.facebook.com/testamentlegions
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment