CD Review: Sepultura - Quadra

Artist: SepulturaTitle: QuadraGenre: Thrash MetalRelease Date: 7th February 2020Label: Nuclear BlastIt seems that currently there is not “King of Thrash” since SLAYER ended their career and METALLICA cancelled their tour but SEPULTURA recently released an album, that might win them this unofficial title. SEPULTURA named their latest release ‘Quadra’ and the structure of the album is divided into four parts, an interesting structure and still all the songs clearly bear the signature sound of SEPULTURA band members. The current line-up now plays together for three years and it seems SEPULTURA found a way to unleash the sheer power of every single character in the band while remembering the bands roots.The first three songs make it very clear that you are listening to SEPULTURA. Derrick’s vocals are clear and the most powerful ones on a SEPULTURA album so far, make sure the boxes of your sound-system stand on solid ground for they might start shaking soon due to Andreas Kissers shredding and Eloy Casagrandes unique powerful drumming. The second quarter of the album will take you into the groovier section, catchy choruses surround you and it will be interesting which of the songs make it on the live-setlist for it’s very likely the fans will know the choruses by heart, then.Halftime takes you to an epic approach and somehow it felt like I was listening to a very Nightwish arrangement and this took me by surprise for it’s a side SEPULTURA never has shown so clearly before. It’s an experimental aspect on this album and if it was a vinyl, you might feel inclined to check, if the label on this side of the vinyl says “SEPULTURA”. The band teamed up with Swedish Mastermind Jens Bogren for ‘Quadra’ and maybe that’s why they were ready to experiment with Symphonic Metal and elements we are used to hear in songs written and released by bands from Scandinavia.The last quarter of the album presents a rather rare side of SEPULTURA song writing, acoustic elements and a female-co leader voice in ’Fear, Pain, Suffering’ and it shows that SEPULTURA’s band members are not only brilliant shredders but also master acoustic guitars and rather softer tunes without losing their power. All in all, an interesting album, though I don’t expect symphonic and epic elements on a Thrash Metal album. It will be interesting to hear the songs live and see which side of SEPULTURA the fans will appreciate most.01. Isolation02. Means To An End03. Last Time04. Capital Enslavement05. Ali06. Raging Void07. Guardians Of Earth08. The Pentagram09. Autem10. Quadra11. Agony Of Defeat12. Fear; Pain; SufferingDerrick Leon Green – VocalsAndreas Kisser – Vocals, guitarsPaulo Xisto Pinto Jr. – BassEloy Casagrande – Drumswww.sepultura.com.br / www.facebook.com/sepulturaMusic: 8.5Sound: 8.5Total: 8.5 / 10