CD Review: Steel Panther - Heavy Metal Rules
- Written by Elena Arens
Artist: Steel Panther
Title: Heavy Metal Rules
Genre: Rock / Glam-Metal
Release Date: 27th September 2019
Label: Steel Panther Inc.
Album Review
The Glam Metal phenomenon has always known how to stand out through its entertainment during live shows. Therefore, it was time for a new record again. With the aptly named ‘Heavy Metal Rules’, the band once again celebrates their music genre. Of course, you should suppress all the usual clichés while listening and pay more attention to the slumbering talent of the band. Because actually the Californians have more than one trick up their sleeve and actually know how to make music.
36 minutes of “Sex, Drugs and Rock’n’Roll”. What else could you expect? ‘Heavy Metal Rules’ starts with the intro ‘Zebrahead’, an excerpt from a famous 1980s documentary called ‘Heavy Metal Parking Lot’. In this one a young man stands up for JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY OSBOURNE or the SCORPIONS, while he is maybe insulting MADONNA a little bit. After this little introduction the album really starts with the first single of the album, ‘All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)’. This is STEEL PANTHER as you know it. A very danceable track and representative for everything the band represents. A good introduction to the new work of the four musicians. Already here you can see the use of synthesizers, which stands out a little bit more than usual compared to the previous albums, but brings a very interesting touch to the whole work and still remains STEEL PANTHER. This is especially true for the intro of ‘I’m Not Your Bitch’, which at the beginning even sounds a bit scary, before a great riff comes out. Of course, ‘Heavy Metal Rules’ again offers tracks that resemble the anthems of the genre, like ‘Sneaky Little Bitch’ with a very 1980s sound or ‘Let’s Get High’, which has a very groovy and powerful chorus.
STEEL PANTHER fans know that half ballads are also represented here again. ‘Always Gonna Be a Ho’ is one of them. The acoustic verses and the powerful choir, which is amplified by Stix Zadinia’s drums, make this song a melodic and original track. ‘Gods of Pussy’ is based on the same style and is underlined by Satchel’s magnificent solos. Although the titles are typical STEEL PANTHER, you can tell that the Californians have gone further in their compositions so as not to limit themselves to what they have always done. This also applies to the title track, which starts with a piano part and Michael’s vocals, but then turns into a rock song. The song ‘I Ain’t Buying What You're Selling’ closes the whole work perfectly, as it’s the first time the band talks about a dedicated theme compared to what we are used to from them.
Of course, suggestive lyrics can be found in the whole discography of the band and it is impossible to imagine the band without them, that’s what STEEL PANTHER are known for. Nevertheless, the band has managed to expand musically and offer more original pieces on this album, while the songs retain the band’s unmistakable fingerprint. For fans a must, for unfamiliar listeners maybe a bit of an adjustment.
Tracklist
01. Zebraman
02. All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)
03. Let’s Get High Tonight
04. Always Gonna Be a Ho
05. I’m Not Your Bitch
06. Fuck Everybody
07. Heavy Metal Rules
08. Sneaky Little Bitch
09. Gods of Pussy
10. I Ain’t Buying What You’re Selling
Line-up
Michael Starr – Vocals
Satchel – Guitars
Lexxi Foxx – Bass
Stix Zadinia – Drums, Piano
https://www.steelpantherrocks.com/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10
