CD Review: Spell - Opulent Decay

Artist: SpellTitle: Opulent DecayGenre: Heavy Metal / Occult RockRelease Date: 10th April 2020Label: Bad Omen RecordsTonight we will spend some time with another Canadian class act: SPELL! SPELL is a power-trio comprising Cam Mesmer (lead vocals / bass), Graham McVie (guitars / backing vocals) and Lester Spectre (drums / backing vocals). The band started out as STRYKER (not to be confused with STRIKER, the other Canadian Metal band who released records on Napalm Records); at first the guys played more of a Thrash oriented style of Metal only to later change their name as well as overall musical attitude and approach. ‘Opulent Decay’ is SPELL’s third full-length record. Although they play Heavy Metal with Occult Rock moments there are quite a few bits and pieces that feel like the band is inspired by Doom Metal too.Cam Mesmer’s voice would fit perfectly for an old-school Doom band, Mc Vie’s riffing and Spectre’s drumming often has a 70s feeling to it, melody driven and playful they make listening to the song material a real joy. The music of SPELL has horror elements to it but that is only a part of the musical narrative, there’s proggy parts and psychedelic strolls that lead astray, away from the general direction a song normally takes. SPELL’s ‘Opulent Decay’ is a musical lucky bag and you should see and hear what’s inside because it might be what you are searching for.01. Psychic Death02. Opulent Decay03. Sibyl Vane04. Primrose Path05. The Iron Wind06. Dawn Wanderer07. Deceiver08. Ataraxia09. Imprisoned by Shadows10.Saturns RiddleCam Mesmer – Bass, VocalsLester Spruce – Drums, Backing VocalsGraham McVie – Guitars, Synthesizershttps://www.facebook.com/spellspell / https://spellofficial.bandcamp.comMusic: 9Sound: 8Total: 8.5 / 10