CD Review: Sorcerer - Lamenting of the Innocent

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview JOHANNES OERDING - “Konturen” new live dates for 2020
- Preview DANZIG - Munich 2020-08-01
- Preview NIGHTWISH - Munich 2020-12-04
- CANCELLED: Preview FKP SCORPIO SUMMER FESTIVALS 2020 - Limestone Festival, Hurricane & Southside Festival, Highfield Festival
- Preview IMPERICON FESTIVAL - Oberhausen 2020-09-09
- Postponed: Preview J.B.O. - Esch sur Alzette 2020-04-30
- Preview EVANESCENCE - Esch sur Alzette 2020-09-25
- Preview PARKWAY DRIVE - Esch sur Alzette 2020-11-16
- Postponed: Preview SEAN PAUL - Esch sur Alzette 2020-04-07
- Preview KALTE STERNE FESTIVAL - Rüsselsheim & Oberhausen 2020
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Eisenhauer - Blessed be the Hunter
- CD Review: Hounds - Warrior of Sun
- CD Review: Stormhunter - An Eye for an I
- CD Review: Nightwish - Human. :II: Nature.
- CD Review: Dark Arena - Alien Factor
- CD Review: Kælan Mikla - Nótt eftir nótt
- CD Review: Ibridoma - City of Ruins
- CD Review: Trivium - What The Dead Men Say
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Ville Miinala (drums) from Thyrane and Mors Subita
- CD Review: Ilium - Carcinogeist
- CD Review: Lord - Fallen Idols
- CD Review: From Beyond - Aquilonian Arcana
- CD Review: Shok Paris - Full Metal Jacket
- CD Review: Katatonia - City Burials
- CD Review: Wolftooth - Valhalla
- CD Review: Hot Blood Sunday - Kein Licht
- CD Review: Road Warrior - Mach II
- Interview: Trivium - April 2020
- CD Review: Defender - Beyond Darkness
- CD Review: Die Krupps - Vision 2020 Vision
Latest News
- SHOCK THERAPY - New Album “Back From Hell” out may 15, 2020 via I Am Surprised Records
- MUSTA PARAATI - New Videos online
- THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA - New Single/ Video “The World Is Going On” out now, new Album in late summer
- DEVIN TOWNSEND - Launches series of live streamed, fundraising shows in aid of healthcare workers
- ALCATRAZ FESTIVAL 2020 - Postponed due to Corona Pandemic
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - Now officially cancelled
- NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT 2020 - Promoter’s statements about the current Corona pandemic
- TAUBERTAL FESTIVAL 2020 - Cancelled due to Corona pandemic
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL 2020- Statement of promoter according cancellation
- LEICHTMATROSE - New Song and video “Liebe” out now!
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK - Sold-out festivals cancelled due to the ban on major events until August 31
- WACKEN OPEN AIR - Cannot take place this year
- FKP SCORPIO - Festival summer cancelled (i.e. Hurricane, M’era Luna and more…)
- LOAD - Album “Superego” to be released 17 April 2020
- DEEP PURPLE - Announce new release date of their upcoming studio album “Whoosh!”
- GODSMACK - Release music video for “Unforgettable” & take 400+ new England middle school students on the musical adventure of their lives
- RABIA SORDA - Strikes back with new single “Destruye”!
- THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS - Back with a new album to be released in July 2020
- DAF - Singer Gabi Delgado passed away
- NIGHTWISH - Announce AMORPHIS as very special guest on their Europe tour!
.
CD Review: Sorcerer - Lamenting of the Innocent
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Sorcerer
Title: Lamenting of the Innocent
Genre: Epic Doom Metal
Release Date: 29th May 2020
Label: Metal Blade Records
Album Review
Tonight I have the privilege and the pleasure to review one of the best Epic Doom acts since the first riff was played by the divine hands of our lord Iommi: SORCERER! SORCERER was formed in Stockholm in 1988 by Johnny Hagel (bass), Tommy Karlsson (drums) and Peter Furulid (guitars) Anders Engberg (vocals) and Mats Liedholm (guitars) joined the band in 1989 when the band recorded their first demo. Sadly, SORCERER disbanded after two glorious demos. It should take 18 years for them to reunite for the Hammer of Doom Festival in Germany, after this and the successful gig at the Up the Hammers Festival in Athens, Greece the band decided to give songwriting and world conquering another go.
Fast forward: it is 2020 the year of the plague and SORCERER will soon release their third full-length record ‘Lamenting of the Innocent’ (spoiler alert: it is awesome). Right after the first few seconds it is clear: this is Epic Doom incarnate - SOLITUDE AETERNUS and CANDLEMASS come to mind when listening to the sweet melodies and perfectly arranged transitions of the five-piece. Niemann and Hallgren on guitar duty are a revelation, newcomer Justin Biggs is an invaluable addition to the already impressive line-up and a real beast on the bass, Engberg on vocals is the epitome of the frontman captivating with every syllable leaving his lips and last but not least Richard Evensand on drums: always on point with his differentiated yet powerful style. Lyrically this is among the best stuff I had the honour to listen to in the last 12 months since my comeback as the best writer in a 3-miles radius (only joking it is 5 miles).
My 3 personal favourites are:
1. ‘Lamenting of the Innocent’ (The Title track, he has it all: great melody and chorus)
2. ‘Where Spirits Die’ (this cuts a bit deeper, insanely catchy and a heavy hymn)
3. ‘Condemned’ (this is heavy as fuck and it has a chorus that reminds of 80s ballads but heavier)
If you love Doom Metal you have to get your hands on this masterpiece as soon as possible, SORCERER also has their whole discography on Bandcamp and on their website you can order pretty much anything related to the band. THIS IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED! (I’m not screaming YOU are screaming...)
Tracklist
01. Persecution
02. The Hammer of Witches
03. Lamenting of the Innocent
04. Institoris
05. Where Spirits Die
06. Deliverance
07. Age of the Damned
08. Condemned
09. Dance with the Devil
10. Path to Perdition
11. Hellfire
Line-up
Anders Engberg – Vocals
Richard Evensand – Drums
Kristian Niemann – Guitars
Peter Hallgren – Guitars
Justin Biggs – Bass
Website
http://www.sorcererdoom.com / https://www.facebook.com/sorcererdoom
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
Add comment