CD Review: Sorcerer - Lamenting of the Innocent

Artist: SorcererTitle: Lamenting of the InnocentGenre: Epic Doom MetalRelease Date: 29th May 2020Label: Metal Blade RecordsTonight I have the privilege and the pleasure to review one of the best Epic Doom acts since the first riff was played by the divine hands of our lord Iommi: SORCERER! SORCERER was formed in Stockholm in 1988 by Johnny Hagel (bass), Tommy Karlsson (drums) and Peter Furulid (guitars) Anders Engberg (vocals) and Mats Liedholm (guitars) joined the band in 1989 when the band recorded their first demo. Sadly, SORCERER disbanded after two glorious demos. It should take 18 years for them to reunite for the Hammer of Doom Festival in Germany, after this and the successful gig at the Up the Hammers Festival in Athens, Greece the band decided to give songwriting and world conquering another go.Fast forward: it is 2020 the year of the plague and SORCERER will soon release their third full-length record ‘Lamenting of the Innocent’ (spoiler alert: it is awesome). Right after the first few seconds it is clear: this is Epic Doom incarnate - SOLITUDE AETERNUS and CANDLEMASS come to mind when listening to the sweet melodies and perfectly arranged transitions of the five-piece. Niemann and Hallgren on guitar duty are a revelation, newcomer Justin Biggs is an invaluable addition to the already impressive line-up and a real beast on the bass, Engberg on vocals is the epitome of the frontman captivating with every syllable leaving his lips and last but not least Richard Evensand on drums: always on point with his differentiated yet powerful style. Lyrically this is among the best stuff I had the honour to listen to in the last 12 months since my comeback as the best writer in a 3-miles radius (only joking it is 5 miles).My 3 personal favourites are:1. ‘Lamenting of the Innocent’ (The Title track, he has it all: great melody and chorus)2. ‘Where Spirits Die’ (this cuts a bit deeper, insanely catchy and a heavy hymn)3. ‘Condemned’ (this is heavy as fuck and it has a chorus that reminds of 80s ballads but heavier)If you love Doom Metal you have to get your hands on this masterpiece as soon as possible, SORCERER also has their whole discography on Bandcamp and on their website you can order pretty much anything related to the band. THIS IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED! (I’m not screaming YOU are screaming...)01. Persecution02. The Hammer of Witches03. Lamenting of the Innocent04. Institoris05. Where Spirits Die06. Deliverance07. Age of the Damned08. Condemned09. Dance with the Devil10. Path to Perdition11. HellfireAnders Engberg – VocalsRichard Evensand – DrumsKristian Niemann – GuitarsPeter Hallgren – GuitarsJustin Biggs – Basshttp://www.sorcererdoom.com / https://www.facebook.com/sorcererdoomMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10