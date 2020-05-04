Latest Raffles

May 2020
CD Review: Sorcerer - Lamenting of the Innocent

Details
sorcerer lamentingoftheinnocent
Artist: Sorcerer
Title: Lamenting of the Innocent
Genre: Epic Doom Metal
Release Date: 29th May 2020
Label: Metal Blade Records


Album Review

Tonight I have the privilege and the pleasure to review one of the best Epic Doom acts since the first riff was played by the divine hands of our lord Iommi: SORCERER! SORCERER was formed in Stockholm in 1988 by Johnny Hagel (bass), Tommy Karlsson (drums) and Peter Furulid (guitars) Anders Engberg (vocals) and Mats Liedholm (guitars) joined the band in 1989 when the band recorded their first demo. Sadly, SORCERER disbanded after two glorious demos. It should take 18 years for them to reunite for the Hammer of Doom Festival in Germany, after this and the successful gig at the Up the Hammers Festival in Athens, Greece the band decided to give songwriting and world conquering another go.

Fast forward: it is 2020 the year of the plague and SORCERER will soon release their third full-length record ‘Lamenting of the Innocent’ (spoiler alert: it is awesome). Right after the first few seconds it is clear: this is Epic Doom incarnate - SOLITUDE AETERNUS and CANDLEMASS come to mind when listening to the sweet melodies and perfectly arranged transitions of the five-piece. Niemann and Hallgren on guitar duty are a revelation, newcomer Justin Biggs is an invaluable addition to the already impressive line-up and a real beast on the bass, Engberg on vocals is the epitome of the frontman captivating with every syllable leaving his lips and last but not least Richard Evensand on drums: always on point with his differentiated yet powerful style. Lyrically this is among the best stuff I had the honour to listen to in the last 12 months since my comeback as the best writer in a 3-miles radius (only joking it is 5 miles).

My 3 personal favourites are:
1. ‘Lamenting of the Innocent’ (The Title track, he has it all: great melody and chorus)
2. ‘Where Spirits Die’ (this cuts a bit deeper, insanely catchy and a heavy hymn)
3. ‘Condemned’ (this is heavy as fuck and it has a chorus that reminds of 80s ballads but heavier)

If you love Doom Metal you have to get your hands on this masterpiece as soon as possible, SORCERER also has their whole discography on Bandcamp and on their website you can order pretty much anything related to the band. THIS IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED! (I’m not screaming YOU are screaming...)


Tracklist

01. Persecution
02. The Hammer of Witches
03. Lamenting of the Innocent
04. Institoris
05. Where Spirits Die
06. Deliverance
07. Age of the Damned
08. Condemned
09. Dance with the Devil
10. Path to Perdition
11. Hellfire


Line-up

Anders Engberg – Vocals
Richard Evensand – Drums
Kristian Niemann – Guitars
Peter Hallgren – Guitars
Justin Biggs – Bass


Website

http://www.sorcererdoom.com / https://www.facebook.com/sorcererdoom


Cover Picture

sorcerer lamentingoftheinnocent


Rating

Music: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10




