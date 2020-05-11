Latest Raffles
CD Review: Rage - Wings Of Rage
- Details
- Written by Sven Teichmann-Kühn
-
Artist: Rage
Title: Wings Of Rage
Genre: Power Metal
Release Date: 10th January 2020
Label: Steamhammer / SPV
Album Review
RAGE was formed in my hometown in Herne Germany in 1983 by Peavy Wagner (vocals / bass). You will find a lot of different styles during their career. Some song sounds like Thrash Metal, some are Power Metal and of course there are some symphonic songs. Peavy´s lyrics are always critical. He writes about the outsider in this modern world and system. The opener of the new album, ‘True’, is very catchy. Some heavy riffs and spoken words and then the power of double bass and great guitar work. Songs like ‘Let Them Rest in Peace’ remind me of the typical RAGE sounds mixed with Thrash-Metal. ‘Tomorrow’ is an awesome Power Metal song. If you need a punch in your face skip to the next song ‘Wings Of Rage’! Another great part of all musicians. Good speed and grove.
If you like symphonic you have to listen to ‘Shadow Over Deadland’ or ‘Don´t Let Me Down’. What I like is the fact that the songs are heavy in so many different styles. And you can sing along because the chorus is typical Power Metal. And if you need a second to calm down enjoy the unbelievable great ballad ‘Shine A Light’. That is how a good ballad sounds like! The last song ‘For Those Who Wish To Die’ is a great close up with an nice acoustic guitar set. This is a German band and I don’t like the most of them. But this is one of the best bands from Germany. So, what is the conclusion? Support this band and buy this record. If you want to support a good band - this should be your choice!
Tracklist
01. True
02. Let Them Rest in Peace
03. Chasing The Twilight Zone
04. Tomorrow
05. Wings Of Rage
06. Shadow Over Deadland (The Twilight Transition)
07. A Nameless Grave
08. Don’t Let Me Down
09. Shine A Light
10. HTTS 2.0
11. Blame It on The Truth
12. For Those Who Wish To Die
Line-up
Peavy Wagner – Vocals & Bass
Marcos Rodriguez – Guitar
Vassilios Maniatopoulos – Drums
Website
www.rage-official.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
