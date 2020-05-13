Latest Raffles
CD Review: Royal Orphan - Royal Orphan EP
Dennis Eikenkötter
Artist: Royal Orphan
Title: Royal Orphan EP
Genre: Progressive Power Metal
Release Date: 24th April 2018
Label: Self-released
Album Review
As a devoted reader (if there are some) you should know by now that I tend to dig good Prog stuff, ROYAL ORPHAN for example is such a case. ROYAL ORPHAN was formed in 2017 by Brendan Kelly and Joey Migz. The two-piece band from Long Island, New York play old-school Progressive Power Metal like old-school QUEENSRYCHE or ENCHANT. Let’s check their press text:
“The history of ROYAL ORPHAN can be traced back to 1989 when guitarist / vocalist / bass player Brendan Kelly met with drummer Joey Migz as freshmen in high school. The two formed a lifelong friendship and played together in various incarnations of the project which eventually became ROYAL ORPHAN. Their sound became refined over time, rich with influences that span decades and genres into their own style which focuses on a singer / songwriter approach to Traditional Heavy Metal. ROYAL ORPHAN exists primarily as a studio project, joined by bass player Dan Kelleher to complete them as a trio for select live gigs. Welcome to the future of the old school!”
First thing that comes to mind is: this is a bit odd but in a nice way, the vocal arrangement does not always match the guitar leads but I get the feeling these guys do it intentional and yet it works, there are moments the guitars escalate (‘In Requiem’) or when Brendan’s vocals go soft and balladic (‘Fondest Wish’). The whole narrative is quite proggy from start to finish, melodies interwoven in other melodies broken up by transitions and powerful drums and of course riffs, lots of riffs! This is a great tale told by two skilled musicians and I am thrilled to hear what comes next for ROYAL ORPHAN. This is highly recommended for people that listen to this in its entirety, preferably while chilling at home.
Tracklist
01. In Requiem
02. Lost in Time
03. Lights, Camera, Nothing
04. Citizens of Nowhereville
05. Fondest Wish
06. Bought and Sold
Line-up
Brendan Kelly – Vocals,Guitar, Bass
Joey Migz – Drums
Website
https://royalorphan.bandcamp.com / https://royalorphanmetalma.wixsite.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
