CD Review: Scenius - Held

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview JOHANNES OERDING - “Konturen” new live dates for 2020
- Preview DANZIG - Munich 2020-08-01
- Preview NIGHTWISH - Munich 2020-12-04
- CANCELLED: Preview FKP SCORPIO SUMMER FESTIVALS 2020 - Limestone Festival, Hurricane & Southside Festival, Highfield Festival
- Preview IMPERICON FESTIVAL - Oberhausen 2020-09-09
- CANCELLED: Preview J.B.O. - Esch sur Alzette 2020-04-30
- Preview EVANESCENCE - Esch sur Alzette 2020-09-25
- Preview PARKWAY DRIVE - Esch sur Alzette 2020-11-16
- Postponed: Preview SEAN PAUL - Esch sur Alzette 2020-04-07
- Preview KALTE STERNE FESTIVAL - Rüsselsheim & Oberhausen 2020
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Pale Divine - Consequence Of Time
- CD Review: Sunset Brigade - Russian Schizoroulette
- CD Review: KillerHertz, The - Innocent Sinners
- CD Review: Royal Orphan - Royal Orphan EP
- CD Review: Promethium - Revisions
- CD Review: Hornado - Heterock Explosion (Demo)
- CD Review: Hornado - Wild Temple
- CD Review: Command The Machyne - Command The Machyne
- CD Review: Hornado - Supersonic Punch
- CD Review: My Inner Circle - Echo Of Hearts
- CD Review: Witnesses, The - Doom II
- CD Review: Böse Fuchs & Sly - Futurium
- CD Review: Khemmis - Doomed Heavy Metal EP
- CD Review: Royal Hell - Higher Court
- CD Review: Bioplan - Epipath & Ocular
- CD Review: Dreamwalkers Inc - A Night at the Theatre
- CD Review: Sorcerer - Lamenting of the Innocent
- Special: Top 10 2019 - Industrial album of the year
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Killian Power (vocals) from dEMOTIONAL
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Antman (guitar) from Failure By Proxy
Latest News
- M’ERA LUNA 2020 - Ticket Update and date for 2021!
- FEUERTAL FESTIVAL 2020 - Postponed to August 28, 2021!
- SUMMER BREEZE 2020 - Official Cancellation!
- TAUBERTAL FESTIVAL 2021 - Line-up for next year confirmed!
- JINJER - Release intense music video for “Noah”
- JOY DIVISION - 40 Years “Closer” Anniversary Edition on Vinyl on 17 July 2020
- ARCHIVE - New album “Versions” in August 2020
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - 36 years & 26 years Jubilee
- VOYNA - “The Cinvat Bridge” Crowdfunding Campaign
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL 2020 - News according Ticketing and Outlook to 2021
- IN EXTREMO - New album “Kompass zur Sonne” out now!
- WITHIN TEMPTATION - Release brand-new song “Entertain You” on their own label Within Temptation Entertainment BV!
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 & 2021 - Acts for 2021 and Ticket Refund Info
- IAMX - Live Acoustic Performance 14th May and “mental health gatherings”
- SHOCK THERAPY - New Album “Back From Hell” out may 15, 2020 via I Am Surprised Records
- MUSTA PARAATI - New Videos online
- THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA - New Single/ Video “The World Is Going On” out now, new Album in late summer
- DEVIN TOWNSEND - Launches series of live streamed, fundraising shows in aid of healthcare workers
- ALCATRAZ FESTIVAL 2020 - Postponed due to Corona Pandemic
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - Now officially cancelled
.
CD Review: Scenius - Held
- Details
- Written by Kevin Stevens
-
Artist: Scenius
Title: Held
Genre: Electro Pop
Release Date: 8th May 2020
Label: Self-released
Single Review
SCENIUS draws inspiration from the early Electro-Pop outfits - both pre-Punk (KRAFTWERK, BRIAN ENO etc) and Post-Punk (NEW ORDER, DEPECHE MODE etc), through to contemporary bands (LCD SOUND SYSTEM and BOARDS OF CANADA) - to pursue in their own way the same thrilling mission: to make vintage synths and rhythm machines sound soulful and touching. The duo is composed of UK producer Steve Whitfield (THE CURE, THE MISSION…) and French singer Fabrice Nau.
The third single from this duo, and perhaps the most challenging to write a review for. Commercially speaking this is not a natural choice - it is not the track that will have record companies envisaging a windfall of cash. However, I feel it is probably the “SCENIUS in a nutshell moment” from the three singles released. If I were to try and write a thousand words on how SCENIUS are sewn together, what bonds their sounds to their soul, I could not do a good a job as sitting a listener down and playing them ‘Held’. It is an easy route into understanding where this interesting band are going - for sure if you want to grasp their overall appeal listen to their previous singles.
This time, SCENIUS have presented an open door into the very heart of their presence, spoon fed it to the listener. The same glorious analogue synths dominate in creating the soundscape, Fabrice’s voice is soulful as ever, with a lovely echo added to carry you off into the dreamy distance. It is not going to appeal to everyone, as I say a difficult to write a review, I love it and don’t want to sound in the slightest negative - but it’s a brave choice for a single. A track that I get the impression that Fab and Steve so desperately wanted to share with us. I am so glad they did.
Line-up
Steve Whitfield – Synthesizers, electronics and production
Fabrice Nau – Vocals
Website
https://www.facebook.com/sceniusband
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment