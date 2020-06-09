Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
June 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 1 2 3 4 5

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
No events

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Savage Blood - Downfall

Details
savageblood downfall
Artist: Savage Blood
Title: Downfall
Genre: Heavy Metal / Thrash Metal
Release Date: 26th June 2020
Label: Self-Released


Album Review

The next band comes from Osnabrück, I have some good memories concerning that town but that is another tale to be told. The band is named SAVAGE BLOOD and they play a mix of power, thrash and old-school melodic heavy metal. Let’s hear the band on that issue:

“No question: In the nineties ENOLA GAY were an absolutely firm component of the European Power Metal scene. Their mixture of catchy melodies, crunchy riffs, lusty thrash elements
and catchy hooks knew how to inspire, and also on stage the Osnabrückers could always convince. As headliner, as support of acts like STRATOVARIUS, ICED EARTH, METAL CHURCH, SAXON, TESTAMENT, KING DIAMOND or NEVERMORE, or festivals. SAVAGE BLOOD have all the trademarks that were the hallmarks of ENOLA GAY at the time, but they carry their sound to a new level. In addition, a fresh, contemporary component is added, thus combining tradition and modernity. The band is already looking forward to many live gigs in the future! Stay Metal!”

Aside from the vocals I can even make out an ICED EARTH influence or resemblance in SAVAGE BLOOD’s approach. Tough Thrash like structures all over, very melodic, good vocals... all the things I like. I really dig ‘Queen on the Run’ this is a catchy motherfucker of a song, melodic, riff-laden with nice hooks and even a sing-along chorus. The only thing I have to mention is that, again, I cannot hear the bass (I think I’d have to put it on full blast on pretty good headphones to hear it but I never listen to music on full blast and my headphones are shitty 15€ pieces) aside from that this is really fun to listen to and I recommend you folks buy it.


Tracklist

01. Downfall
02. Release The Beast
03. Savage Blood
04. Violent Attack
05. Queen On The Run
06. We sweat Blood
07. Die In Spirit
08. Guardian Angel


Line-up

Peter Diersmann – Vocals
Jörg Steinhake – Guitar
Timios Zouridakis – Guitar
Marc Könnecke – Drums
Markus Weckermann – Bass


Website

https://www.savageblood.de /https://www.facebook.com/savageblood.metal


Cover Picture

savageblood downfall


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10


Related Articles

You are here: Home Artists P-T CD Review: Savage Blood - Downfall