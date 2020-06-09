CD Review: Savage Blood - Downfall

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview DRIVE-IN CONCERTS - Petange June 2020
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Worldwide Live Stream Helsinki 2020-06-26
- Preview AMORPHIS - Live Stream Helsinki 2020-06-03 & 04
- Preview JOHANNES OERDING - “Konturen” new live dates for 2020
- Preview DANZIG - Munich 2020-08-01
- Preview NIGHTWISH - Munich 2020-12-04
- CANCELLED: Preview FKP SCORPIO SUMMER FESTIVALS 2020 - Limestone Festival, Hurricane & Southside Festival, Highfield Festival
- Preview IMPERICON FESTIVAL - Oberhausen 2020-09-09
- CANCELLED: Preview J.B.O. - Esch sur Alzette 2020-04-30
- Preview EVANESCENCE - Esch sur Alzette 2020-09-25
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Thunderslave - Unchain The Night
- CD Review: Dreamlord - Disciples Of War
- CD Review: Defazer - Burning Horizon
- Special: Corona Quarantine Live: Online shows during the lockdown - May 2020
- CD Review: Mothers Of The Land - Hunting Grounds
- CD Review: Avian - Avian EP
- CD Review: Poison Asp - Beyond the Walls of Sleep - The Complete Work
- CD Review: Saint’s Anger - Danger Metal (remastered)
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Teppo ”Waara” Ristola (drums) from Paara, Lost In Grey, Kaija K. Kojootti, The Top Guns, Where’s My Bible, Waara
- Special: Corona Quarantine Live: Online shows during the lockdown - Festivals 2020
- CD Review: Warrior - Boudica
- Special: Corona Quarantine Live: Online shows during the lockdown - March & April 2020
- CD Review: Witchfynde - Lords Of Sin - 35th Anniversary
- CD Review: Danzig - Sings Elvis
- CD Review: Hyperion - Into The Maelstrom
- CD Review: Wildfire - Brute Force and Ignorance & Summer Lightning
- CD Review: Spirit Cabinet, The - Bloodlines
- CD Review: Auger - Insurgence (Album)
- CD Review: Ninth Circle - Echo Black
- CD Review: Black Knight - Road To Victory
Latest News
- PORTION CONTROL - New Album “Head Buried” out June 26, 2020 via Progress Productions
- ERASURE - New Album “The Neon” in August
- PAIN - To play 360° virtual reality concert in the legendary Abyss Studio
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2021 - “The Greatest Rock Hits Tour!” dates with star guest: Joey Tempest (EUROPE)
- ESKIMO CALLBOY - Unveil new singer, release of new EP announced for September
- THE OTHER - Release their new single “Turn It Louder”
- SUMMER BREEZE - Starts supporter program and ticket reversal
- HIGHFIELD 2021 - Almost all acts already confirmed
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2021 - Line-up remains complete, all bands of 2020 now confirmed for 2021!
- M’ERA LUNA 2021 - All acts remain loyal to their fans
- DIARY OF DREAMS - Concert live at the drive-in theatre
- MASSIV IN MENSCH - Premier new video “Zero Gravity” on 5 June 2020 19:30
- TRACE KOTIK - Present new single and video for “100”
- JOYCE - Present video for “Heart In A Shell”
- EISBRECHER - New Single “Stossgebet”
- M’ERA LUNA 2020 - Ticket Update and date for 2021!
- FEUERTAL FESTIVAL 2020 - Postponed to August 28, 2021!
- SUMMER BREEZE 2020 - Official Cancellation!
- TAUBERTAL FESTIVAL 2021 - Line-up for next year confirmed!
- JINJER - Release intense music video for “Noah”
.
CD Review: Savage Blood - Downfall
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Savage Blood
Title: Downfall
Genre: Heavy Metal / Thrash Metal
Release Date: 26th June 2020
Label: Self-Released
Album Review
The next band comes from Osnabrück, I have some good memories concerning that town but that is another tale to be told. The band is named SAVAGE BLOOD and they play a mix of power, thrash and old-school melodic heavy metal. Let’s hear the band on that issue:
“No question: In the nineties ENOLA GAY were an absolutely firm component of the European Power Metal scene. Their mixture of catchy melodies, crunchy riffs, lusty thrash elements
and catchy hooks knew how to inspire, and also on stage the Osnabrückers could always convince. As headliner, as support of acts like STRATOVARIUS, ICED EARTH, METAL CHURCH, SAXON, TESTAMENT, KING DIAMOND or NEVERMORE, or festivals. SAVAGE BLOOD have all the trademarks that were the hallmarks of ENOLA GAY at the time, but they carry their sound to a new level. In addition, a fresh, contemporary component is added, thus combining tradition and modernity. The band is already looking forward to many live gigs in the future! Stay Metal!”
Aside from the vocals I can even make out an ICED EARTH influence or resemblance in SAVAGE BLOOD’s approach. Tough Thrash like structures all over, very melodic, good vocals... all the things I like. I really dig ‘Queen on the Run’ this is a catchy motherfucker of a song, melodic, riff-laden with nice hooks and even a sing-along chorus. The only thing I have to mention is that, again, I cannot hear the bass (I think I’d have to put it on full blast on pretty good headphones to hear it but I never listen to music on full blast and my headphones are shitty 15€ pieces) aside from that this is really fun to listen to and I recommend you folks buy it.
Tracklist
01. Downfall
02. Release The Beast
03. Savage Blood
04. Violent Attack
05. Queen On The Run
06. We sweat Blood
07. Die In Spirit
08. Guardian Angel
Line-up
Peter Diersmann – Vocals
Jörg Steinhake – Guitar
Timios Zouridakis – Guitar
Marc Könnecke – Drums
Markus Weckermann – Bass
Website
https://www.savageblood.de /https://www.facebook.com/savageblood.metal
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment