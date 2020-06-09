CD Review: Savage Blood - Downfall

Artist: Savage BloodTitle: DownfallGenre: Heavy Metal / Thrash MetalRelease Date: 26th June 2020Label: Self-ReleasedThe next band comes from Osnabrück, I have some good memories concerning that town but that is another tale to be told. The band is named SAVAGE BLOOD and they play a mix of power, thrash and old-school melodic heavy metal. Let’s hear the band on that issue:“No question: In the nineties ENOLA GAY were an absolutely firm component of the European Power Metal scene. Their mixture of catchy melodies, crunchy riffs, lusty thrash elementsand catchy hooks knew how to inspire, and also on stage the Osnabrückers could always convince. As headliner, as support of acts like STRATOVARIUS, ICED EARTH, METAL CHURCH, SAXON, TESTAMENT, KING DIAMOND or NEVERMORE, or festivals. SAVAGE BLOOD have all the trademarks that were the hallmarks of ENOLA GAY at the time, but they carry their sound to a new level. In addition, a fresh, contemporary component is added, thus combining tradition and modernity. The band is already looking forward to many live gigs in the future! Stay Metal!”Aside from the vocals I can even make out an ICED EARTH influence or resemblance in SAVAGE BLOOD’s approach. Tough Thrash like structures all over, very melodic, good vocals... all the things I like. I really dig ‘Queen on the Run’ this is a catchy motherfucker of a song, melodic, riff-laden with nice hooks and even a sing-along chorus. The only thing I have to mention is that, again, I cannot hear the bass (I think I’d have to put it on full blast on pretty good headphones to hear it but I never listen to music on full blast and my headphones are shitty 15€ pieces) aside from that this is really fun to listen to and I recommend you folks buy it.01. Downfall02. Release The Beast03. Savage Blood04. Violent Attack05. Queen On The Run06. We sweat Blood07. Die In Spirit08. Guardian AngelPeter Diersmann – VocalsJörg Steinhake – GuitarTimios Zouridakis – GuitarMarc Könnecke – DrumsMarkus Weckermann – Basshttps://www.savageblood.de /https://www.facebook.com/savageblood.metalMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10