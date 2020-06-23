CD Review: Scenius - Darkest Lines

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview APOCALYPTICA & EPICA - Co-Headliner Tour postponed to spring 2021!
- Preview DOOL & SECRETS OF THE MOON - Co-headlining tour “The Ascent To Summerland” 2021
- Preview CELINE DION - New German Dates for 2021
- Preview DRIVE-IN CONCERTS - Petange June 2020
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Worldwide Live Stream Helsinki 2020-06-26
- Preview AMORPHIS - Live Stream Helsinki 2020-06-03 & 04
- Preview JOHANNES OERDING - “Konturen” new live dates for 2020
- Preview DANZIG - Munich 2021-07-21
- Preview NIGHTWISH - Munich 2020-12-04
- CANCELLED: Preview FKP SCORPIO SUMMER FESTIVALS 2020 - Limestone Festival, Hurricane & Southside Festival, Highfield Festival
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Shuulak - Citrinitas
- CD Review: Shirley Holmes - Die Krone Der Schöpfung
- CD Review: Kalahari - Theia EP
- CD Review: Conjuring Fate - Curse Of The Fallen
- CD Review: Lamb of God - Lamb of God
- CD Review: Coltre - Under The Influence EP
- CD Review: High Spirits - Hard To Stop
- Interview: Ash Code - June 2020
- CD Review: Hante. - Fierce - Remixes & More
- CD Review: Savage Blood - Downfall
- CD Review: Various Artists - The Epic Side Of Metal Vol. 1
- CD Review: Dreamlord - Disciples Of War
- CD Review: Adam Is A Girl - Now Or Never
- CD Review: Laibach - Party Songs
- CD Review: My Heavy Memory - Clarity
- CD Review: Defazer - Burning Horizon
- CD Review: Northern Crown - In A Pallid Shadow
- Special: Corona Quarantine Live: Online shows during the lockdown - May 2020
- CD Review: Mothers Of The Land - Hunting Grounds
- CD Review: Avian - Avian EP
Latest News
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2021 - First bands confirmed!
- KANSAS - Announce updated release date for “The Absence of Presence”, out 17th July 2020
- DORO - Rocking the drive-in shows & new single “Brickwall”
- THE 69 EYES - Reveal new video “Change” and worldwide live stream!
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL - Already 100,000 tickets for Hurricane and Southside Festivals transferred to 2021 plus new acts and other surprises
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2021 - Line-up News and Digital Festival 2020!
- THE OTHER - The new album “Haunted” is out today!
- SÜNDENKLANG - Release second single “Vergeben & Vergessen“
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - System Of A Down, Green Day and Volbeat confirmed!
- PORTION CONTROL - New Album “Head Buried” out June 26, 2020 via Progress Productions
- ERASURE - New Album “The Neon” in August
- PAIN - To play 360° virtual reality concert in the legendary Abyss Studio
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2021 - “The Greatest Rock Hits Tour!” dates with star guest: Joey Tempest (EUROPE)
- ESKIMO CALLBOY - Unveil new singer, release of new EP announced for September
- THE OTHER - Release their new single “Turn It Louder”
- SUMMER BREEZE - Starts supporter program and ticket reversal
- HIGHFIELD 2021 - Almost all acts already confirmed
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2021 - Line-up remains complete, all bands of 2020 now confirmed for 2021!
- M’ERA LUNA 2021 - All acts remain loyal to their fans
- CANCELLED: DIARY OF DREAMS - Concert live at the drive-in theatre
.
CD Review: Scenius - Darkest Lines
- Details
- Written by Kevin Stevens
-
Artist: Scenius
Title: Darkest Lines
Genre: Electro-Pop
Release Date: 26th June 2020
Label: Self-released
Single Review
SCENIUS draws inspiration from the early Electro-Pop outfits - both Pre-Punk (KRAFTWERK, BRIAN ENO etc) and Post-Punk (NEW ORDER, DEPECHE MODE etc), through to contemporary bands (LCD SOUND SYSTEM and BOARDS OF CANADA) - to pursue, in their own way the same thrilling mission: to make vintage synths and rhythm machines sound soulful and touching. The duo is composed of UK producer Steve Whitfield (THE CURE, THE MISSION…) and French singer Fabrice Nau.
This year, perhaps the strangest year I have experienced, is whizzing by - here I am reviewing the fourth single from SCENIUS. They certainly have been busy chaps in the last few months. Speaking to them privately there is an album yet to come, due soon - I hope they have time to take a breath in amongst all this creativity!
This band has excited me from my first listen. My musical roots stem from the late 70s / early 80s alternative electronic bands. I love much of the newer electronic sounds, but for me my heart is in those lovely warm soulful sounds of those analogue synths. SCENIUS seem to have been born to fill the gap left in my life. If you love the overall feel and sound of JOHN FOXX, early OMD, GARY NUMAN, KRAFTWERK, early HUMAN LEAGUE and their kin, you will love SCENIUS and in particular their latest single. They are currently in my top five for my playlists, and I note they have been picked up by many other people to in their playlists and also radio airplay. The mix of those delightful synths meeting Fab’s incredible voice gives an instantly appealing sound.
‘Darkest Lines’ returns to the recipe of the earlier two singles, their last single was an amazing track, but couldn’t be regarded as bouncy like ‘Darkest Lines’ or the earlier singles. Here we are again, somehow the melodic, entrancing sound to SCENIUS has a familiar resonance, but with a different flavour. I adore the swirling synths; the synthetic drum beat and that melody? It sticks with me for the rest of the day. Take SCENIUS back to the early 80s in a time machine and chart success would have been guaranteed, they stand tall with the innovators of the era and can mix in the company of the likes of DEPECHE MODE comfortably. Fab’s voice, as ever adds the special touch. Taking the best elements of the era, add modern production values and there you have it - the perfection of analogue synthesiser music. If you haven’t caught the SCENIUS story yet, I would highly recommend you jump in quickly. Now guys if you’re reading this - get that album out soon please! Fantastic stuff.
Special mention for the artwork accompanying the single, its dark and gritty and adds a remarkable visual backdrop. This band has great vision all round it seems, great story telling.
Tracklist
01. Darkest Lines
Line-up
Steve Whitfield – Synthesizers, electronics and production
Fabrice Nau – Vocals
Website
https://www.facebook.com/sceniusband
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment