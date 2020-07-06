Latest Raffles

CD Review: Runemaster - Wanderer

Details
runemaster wanderer
Artist: Runemaster
Title: Wanderer
Genre: Heavy Metal / Epic Metal
Release Date: 10th July 2020
Label: Rafchild Records


Album Review

Great Scott! Tonight’s enchanted melodies come from Edinburgh, Scotland’s RUNEMASTER! Four guys who like to broach the issue of Northern mythology in their lyrics. RUNEMASTER was formed in 2007 and over the years they released three EPs and one compilation. Lyric-wise you are in for a surprise if you think Norse influenced lyrics mean Vikings, bloodshed and pillaging... nope not here, only Epic Metal with bits and pieces of good old Classic Metal and lyrics that tell awesome tales of the “Raven Lord” among others. The “Raven Lord” or the wanderer is, of course, Odin the Allfather with his ravens Hugin (thought) and Munin (Mind / Memory). Odin is also called Hrafnáss or Raven-god.

Some songs even just tell a tale about a certain rune, like ‘Hagalaz’ (Hail). At first I could not say if I like what Guv has to contribute as his voice is kinda rough and gravelly but after I indulged in this excellently played epic of an album his voice grew on my and as soon as it did I clearly saw his place in the whole. I really love how everything comes together instrumental-wise. The guitars are heavy, the riffs have a somewhat doomy feel to it but here and there they also have a NWOBHM feel to it or go kinda SLAYER-esque. The drums are on point and work as a pacemaker for the band (rhythmically the songs are sometimes a bit complex so it is needed) and I really dig that I can hear the bass and that the compositions even have some space for a little spotlight once in a while.

Ok, now this will be a bit strange but bear with me: If you like IRON MAIDEN, GRAND MAGUS and VISIGOTH you will find a great mix of those that will entertain you in a nice and heavy as fuck way.


Tracklist

01. Raven Lord
02. Hagalaz
03. The Blood Dimmed Tide
04. Inscription in Metal
05. Pyres of Heathen Kings
06. Helm of Awe
07. Mannaz (Immortal Journey of the Chainless Mind)
08. Maelstrom
09. The Hidden Force
10. Rider of the Nine
11. Ascendant Lunar Runes (bits and pieces of Black Metal)


Line-up

Keith – Drums
Aidan - Guitars
Guv – Vocals, Guitars
Ed – Bass


Website

https://runemaster.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/runemaster


Cover Picture

runemaster wanderer


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10




