CD Review: Primal Fear - Metal Commando

Artist: Primal FearTitle: Metal CommandoGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 24th July 2020Label: Nuclear Blast RecordsThis band needs no introduction: PRIMAL FEAR is around since 1997, formed by Scheepers and Sinner after Scheepers left GAMMA RAY to try and become the new vocalist for JUDAS PRIEST (He did not get the job because of a dude named Ripper Owens). ‘Metal Commando’ is the band’s 13th full-length record and spoiler alert: it fucking rips! Every character treat of the band is back with a vengeance! The songs are very melodic, epic and even if the production is very crisp and modern the overall approach is old-school Teutonic imprinted heavy kick-ass Metal.Scheepers sounds as if he never drank or smoked his entire life, powerful and skilled to an extent that lays shame on quite a few vocalists half the age. The three-guitar powerhouse (Nauman, Beyrodt and Karlsson) shreds away as if guitar strings grow on trees, Ehré on drums precisely lays the rhythmic groundwork. My only problem is that I cannot make out the bass (three guitars tend to drown out the bass line sound-wise, but two guitars do that too). All in all, this is another great record from the band from Esslingen, Baden Württemberg. My favourite track is the heavy ballad ‘I Will Be Gone’ followed by ‘Along Came The Devil’ which is a total JUDAS PRIEST worshipping. If you dig JUDAS PRIEST, GAMMARAY or HAMMERFALL check this out!01. I Am Alive02. Along Came The Devil03. Halo04. Hear Me Calling05. The Lost & The Forgotten06. My Name is Fear07. I Will Be Gone08. Raise Your Fist09. Howl Of The Banshee10. Afterlife11. InfinityRalf Scheepers – VocalsTom Naumann – GuitarAlex Beyrodt – GuitarMagnus Karlsson – GuitarMichael Ehré – DrumsMat Sinner – Basshttp://www.primalfear.de / https://de-de.facebook.com/PrimalFearOfficialMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10