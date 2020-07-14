CD Review: Primal Fear - Metal Commando

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview ROCK MEETS CLASSIC - Oberhausen 2021-04-14
- Preview VÖLKERBALL - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-09-05
- Preview SCHANDMAUL - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-08-29
- Preview DORO - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-08-21
- Preview CULCHA CANDELA - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-08-22
- Preview MONO INC. - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-08-15
- Preview VNV NATION - “Beach Chair Concerts” Mönchengladbach 2020-08-07 & 08
- Preview GENTLEMAN - Pétange 2020-07-03
- Preview APOCALYPTICA & EPICA - Co-Headliner Tour postponed to spring 2021!
- Preview DOOL & SECRETS OF THE MOON - Co-headlining tour “The Ascent To Summerland” 2021
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Dragon Fodder - March of the Mites
- CD Review: SkyEye - Digital God
- CD Review: Desecrator - To The Gallows
- CD Review: B.S.T - Unter Deck
- CD Review: Temperance Movement, The - A Deeper Cut
- CD Review: Vanish - The Insanity Abstract
- CD Review: Portion Control - Head Buried
- CD Review: Denners Trickbag - Denners Trickbag
- CD Review: Perfect NME - Murder of Crows
- CD Review: Kansas - The Absence of Presence
- DVD/CD Review: Depeche Mode - Spirits in the Forest (Live Spirits)
- Interview: Frozen Plasma - June 2020
- CD Review: Canedy - Warrior
- CD Review: Underking - Ghosts of the Past EP
- Gallery: Drive In Concerts at the Péitenger Carena - Petange June 2020
- CD Review: Bury Tomorrow - Cannibal
- Interview: I Like Trains - June 2020
- CD Review: Blazing Rust - Line Of Danger
- CD Review: Gross Reality - Escaping Gravity
- CD Review: Prong - Age Of Defiance EP
Latest News
- I WANT POETRY - Dream-Pop duo with new Indie hymn “Islanders”, out 10 July 2020
- CLAN OF XYMOX - New album and video!
- EISBRECHER - Two publications are coming
- THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA - New Album “Skeleton Dreams” on 4 September 2020
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2020 - Cancelled and postponed to 2021!
- I LIKE TRAINS - New Album “Kompromat” on 21 August 2020 (Atlantic Curve/The Orchard)
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL 2021 - Line-up close to complete!
- ANTI-FLAG - Announce “Quarantine Sucks, Let’s Party!” digital tour
- EISBRECHER - Postpone “Volle Kraft Voraus” Festival and November Tour to 2021!
- FINNTROLL - Release Of “Vredesvävd” postponed to September 18th / Unveil cover artwork & tracklist
- MAD SIN - Announce “Unbreakable”, out September 11th, 2020
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - New band wave
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2021 - First bands confirmed!
- KANSAS - Announce updated release date for “The Absence of Presence”, out 17th July 2020
- DORO - Rocking the drive-in shows & new single “Brickwall”
- THE 69 EYES - Reveal new video “Change” and worldwide live stream!
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL - Already 100,000 tickets for Hurricane and Southside Festivals transferred to 2021 plus new acts and other surprises
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2021 - Line-up News and Digital Festival 2020!
- THE OTHER - The new album “Haunted” is out today!
- SÜNDENKLANG - Release second single “Vergeben & Vergessen“
.
CD Review: Primal Fear - Metal Commando
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Primal Fear
Title: Metal Commando
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 24th July 2020
Label: Nuclear Blast Records
Album Review
This band needs no introduction: PRIMAL FEAR is around since 1997, formed by Scheepers and Sinner after Scheepers left GAMMA RAY to try and become the new vocalist for JUDAS PRIEST (He did not get the job because of a dude named Ripper Owens). ‘Metal Commando’ is the band’s 13th full-length record and spoiler alert: it fucking rips! Every character treat of the band is back with a vengeance! The songs are very melodic, epic and even if the production is very crisp and modern the overall approach is old-school Teutonic imprinted heavy kick-ass Metal.
Scheepers sounds as if he never drank or smoked his entire life, powerful and skilled to an extent that lays shame on quite a few vocalists half the age. The three-guitar powerhouse (Nauman, Beyrodt and Karlsson) shreds away as if guitar strings grow on trees, Ehré on drums precisely lays the rhythmic groundwork. My only problem is that I cannot make out the bass (three guitars tend to drown out the bass line sound-wise, but two guitars do that too). All in all, this is another great record from the band from Esslingen, Baden Württemberg. My favourite track is the heavy ballad ‘I Will Be Gone’ followed by ‘Along Came The Devil’ which is a total JUDAS PRIEST worshipping. If you dig JUDAS PRIEST, GAMMARAY or HAMMERFALL check this out!
Tracklist
01. I Am Alive
02. Along Came The Devil
03. Halo
04. Hear Me Calling
05. The Lost & The Forgotten
06. My Name is Fear
07. I Will Be Gone
08. Raise Your Fist
09. Howl Of The Banshee
10. Afterlife
11. Infinity
Line-up
Ralf Scheepers – Vocals
Tom Naumann – Guitar
Alex Beyrodt – Guitar
Magnus Karlsson – Guitar
Michael Ehré – Drums
Mat Sinner – Bass
Website
http://www.primalfear.de / https://de-de.facebook.com/PrimalFearOfficial
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment