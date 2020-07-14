Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
July 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
29 30 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Fri Jul 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VERSENGOLD (Drive-in Concert)
Fri Jul 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THEES UHLMANN (Open Air)
Fri Jul 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Open Air Concert)
Sat Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ (Drive-in Concert)
Sat Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Drive-in Concert)
Sat Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Sun Aug 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Open Air Concert)
Fri Aug 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Strandkorb Open Air)
Fri Aug 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LEA PORCELAIN
Sat Aug 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Strandkorb Open Air)
Sat Aug 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Sat Aug 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE NOTWIST
Fri Aug 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ANTILOPEN GANG
Fri Aug 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: REMODE (Depeche Mode Tribute)
Wed Aug 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE
Fri Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Sun Aug 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HEALTH
Tue Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRIGHT EYES
Fri Aug 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EMPATHY TEST & SONO
Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Live-Stream Concert)

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Primal Fear - Metal Commando

Details
primalfear metalcommando
Artist: Primal Fear
Title: Metal Commando
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 24th July 2020
Label: Nuclear Blast Records


Album Review

This band needs no introduction: PRIMAL FEAR is around since 1997, formed by Scheepers and Sinner after Scheepers left GAMMA RAY to try and become the new vocalist for JUDAS PRIEST (He did not get the job because of a dude named Ripper Owens). ‘Metal Commando’ is the band’s 13th full-length record and spoiler alert: it fucking rips! Every character treat of the band is back with a vengeance! The songs are very melodic, epic and even if the production is very crisp and modern the overall approach is old-school Teutonic imprinted heavy kick-ass Metal.

Scheepers sounds as if he never drank or smoked his entire life, powerful and skilled to an extent that lays shame on quite a few vocalists half the age. The three-guitar powerhouse (Nauman, Beyrodt and Karlsson) shreds away as if guitar strings grow on trees, Ehré on drums precisely lays the rhythmic groundwork. My only problem is that I cannot make out the bass (three guitars tend to drown out the bass line sound-wise, but two guitars do that too). All in all, this is another great record from the band from Esslingen, Baden Württemberg. My favourite track is the heavy ballad ‘I Will Be Gone’ followed by ‘Along Came The Devil’ which is a total JUDAS PRIEST worshipping. If you dig JUDAS PRIEST, GAMMARAY or HAMMERFALL check this out!


Tracklist

01. I Am Alive
02. Along Came The Devil
03. Halo
04. Hear Me Calling
05. The Lost & The Forgotten
06. My Name is Fear
07. I Will Be Gone
08. Raise Your Fist
09. Howl Of The Banshee
10. Afterlife
11. Infinity


Line-up

Ralf Scheepers – Vocals
Tom Naumann – Guitar
Alex Beyrodt – Guitar
Magnus Karlsson – Guitar
Michael Ehré – Drums
Mat Sinner – Bass


Website

http://www.primalfear.de / https://de-de.facebook.com/PrimalFearOfficial


Cover Picture

primalfear metalcommando


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10




You are here: Home Artists P-T CD Review: Primal Fear - Metal Commando