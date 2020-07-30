Latest Raffles
CD/DVD Reviews
CD Review: Psychedelic Furs, The - Made Of Rain
- Details
- Written by J. Niggels Uhlenbruch
-
Artist: The Psychedelic Furs
Title: Made Of Rain
Genre: Art Rock / Post-Punk / Folk Rock
Release Date: 31st July 2020
Label: Cooking Vinyl / Sony Music
Album Review
Is there someone in the generation of 40+ who doesn’t remember ‘Pretty In Pink’, both the film and the song? THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS undoubtedly had their biggest hit in 1986 with their contribution to this movie score but here’s a little fun fact: The song actually came first, its original release was in 1981 and later it inspired director John Hughes to do the romantic teen comedy for which the band re-recorded the song, and the rest is history.
Talking about history, THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS were founded in 1977 already and deliberately picked the word ‘psychedelic’ for their band name to set themselves apart from the current Punk movement, as THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS did not try to deny, or even destroy, the legacy of 1960s and 1970s Rock, unlike their punk-rocking peers with their anti-attitude. The self-titled debut album was released in 1980 and became a top 20 hit, and in the following years the band swam on a wave of success, peaking with ‘Pretty In Pink’.
In the 1990s the band took a long break but reformed as a touring act in 2000. However, THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS didn’t bother to record a new album with new songs - until now! Indeed the new long-player ‘Made Of Rain’ is the first studio album in almost thirty years, following the 1991 album ‘World Outside’. And when you listen to ‘Made Of Rain’ you cannot help but to think that it is a pity that it took the band so long to do a new album, as founding members and brothers Richard and Tim Butler and their current line up - completed by Mars Williams, Amanda Kramer, and Rich Good -sound as confident and charming as ever. After twenty years of playing live, THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS is a well-oiled machine, and that they didn’t lose a whit of their song-writing skills is testified by the twelve songs on ‘Made Of Rain’.
Four of them were released prior the album as singles, which in these days means on streaming platforms and as video clips on YouTube rather than in a physical format. But it was enough to get the fans excited, including many new ones as THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS continued their love affair with movies and TV. Especially being prominently featured in the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’ granted them many new, young fans. Starting with the perfectly titled ‘The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll’, the new album offers 52 minutes of music that will more than satisfy old and new fans alike. All the PSYCHEDELIC FURS trademarks are still there: the wailing guitars, the saxophone, the pressing drums and percussion, the haunting but beautiful and somehow uplifting melodies, and last but not least Richard Butler’s distinctive, raspy voice. THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS have always appealed to both radio and Indie audiences, and with ‘Made Of Rain’ they continue this seemingly without effortless. And although the album has this certain 80s flavour it sounds timeless and fresh at the same time.
It’s not easy to highlight specific songs from ‘Made Of Rain’ as quality is just followed by quality. The first half features rather songs which will work perfectly in the live setlists, such as the piercing ‘Don’t Believe’ with its anthemic chorus, the shoegazing ‘Wrong Train’, the dreamy torch song ‘This’ll Never Be Like Love’, and the uplifting Folk Rock of ‘You’ll Be Mine’. In the second half there are a few more balladry, melancholic moments such as ‘Tiny Hands’ and more experimental stuff like the weirdly grooving ‘Come All Ye Faithful’ and the synth-noise filled album closer ‘Stars’.
‘Made Of Rain’ was produced by GUNS N’ ROSES member Richard Fortus, who also played with Richard Butler in the band LOVE SPIT LOVE in the 1990s, and the album mix was done by Tim Palmer, who previously worked with the likes of DAVID BOWIE, ROBERT PLANT, and U2. So there was a load of experience and skill in the studio, and it shows. It’s a rare thing that a veteran band comes back after so many years and proves that they still have all the magic in them. ‘Made Of Rain’ is simply a really good album which you will enjoy from start to finish. Not bad for a band which didn’t produce any albums since 1991! Not at all!
‘Made Of Rain’ will be released on CD, cassette, gatefold double 12" vinyl and is of course also available at your favourite streaming service.
Tracklist
01. The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll
02. Don’t Believe
03. You’ll Be Mine
04. Wrong Train
05. This’ll Never Be Like Love
06. Ash Wednesday
07. Come All Ye Faithful
08. No-One
09. Tiny Hands
10. Hide The Medicine
11. Turn Your Back On Me
12. Stars
Line-up
Richard Butler – vocals
Tim Butler – bass guitar
Paul Garisto – drums
Rich Good – guitar
Amanda Kramer – keyboards
Mars Williams – saxophone
Website
https://thepsychedelicfurs.com / https://www.facebook.com/psychedelicfurs
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9.5
Sound: 10
Total: 9.8 / 10
Add comment