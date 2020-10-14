CD Review: Pallbearer - Forgotten Days

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Oct 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HELGEN
|Thu Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HELGEN
|Thu Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLYS & THE PADDYHATS
|Fri Oct 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Fri Oct 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JP SAXE
|Sat Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JULIUS FISCHER
|Sat Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JINI MEYER
|Sat Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
|Sun Oct 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JAN VAN WEYDE
|Thu Oct 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UNZUCHT & WISBORG
|Fri Oct 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CLAN OF XYMOX & THE FOREIGN RESORT
|Sat Oct 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SITD & ES23
|Sun Oct 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SINGERS, SONGS & STORYTELLERS
|Mon Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JAMES SMITH
|Mon Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) CANCELLED: Concert: ONEREPUBLIC
|Tue Oct 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UNCLE D
|Wed Oct 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: POSTMODERN JUKEBOX
|Wed Oct 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FAR CASPIAN
|Thu Oct 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
|Fri Oct 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
|Sat Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MARIAMA
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Munich 2021-12-08
- Preview ROSE TATTOO - Europe 2021
- Preview DEAD CAN DANCE - Bochum 2021-03-19
- Preview NENA - Germany 2021
- Preview AMY MACDONALD - Germany 2021
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Helsinki 2020-10-17
- Preview MANDO DIAO - “Picnic Concert” Münster 2020-09-19
- Preview MADSEN - “Die Perfektion” Tour Germany 2021
- Preview EISBRECHER - Dresden 2020-09-26
- Preview LISA MORGENSTERN - Hamburg 2020-09-09
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: ThrashWall - ThrashWall
- CD Review: Neck Cemetery - Born in a Coffin
- CD Review: Temple Of The Fuzz Witch - Red Tide
- CD Review: Fudge - Dust To Come
- CD Review: Ignited - Steelbound
- CD Review: Bakken - This Means War
- CD Review: What The Hell - Breathing
- CD Review: Anna Calvi - Hunted
- CD Review: New Division, The Hidden Memories
- CD Review: Uzziel - This Fear
- CD Review: Enslaved - Utgard
- CD Review: Amaranthe - Manifest
- Live Review: Eisbrecher - Dresden 2020
- Interview: Die Krupps - September 2020
- CD Review: Stormthrash - Systemic Annihilation
- Interview: Diorama - September 2020
- CD Review: Gotthard - Steve Lee - The Eyes of a Tiger
- CD Review: Kataklysm - Unconquered
- CD Review: Ayreon - Transitus
- Live Review: Peter Heppner - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020
Latest News
- WELLE: ERDBALL - “Engelstrompeten & Teufelsposaunen” to be released 20 November 2020
- AUTUMN MOON 2020 - Festival comes as small “Fan Edition”
- JO QUAIL - To Reissue “Five Incantations” on Deluxe Vinyl on 20th November
- DREAM THEATER - To unleash new live release “Distant Memories - Live In London” on 27th November
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - Presale start and new wave of bands
- DEFTONES - Unleash new album "OHMS"
- EISBRECHER - “Schicksalsmelodien” to be released on October 23 via Sonymusic - pre-sale already started
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - “Invisible Front.2005” Re-Release, New Album
- KATATONIA - Release live album “Dead Air” on 13th November through Peaceville Records
- VÖLUR - Reveal details of new album “Death Cult”
- SÓLSTAFIR - “Drýsill” Video online, new album in November
- DE BRASSERS - “Alternative News” LP coming up
- WAYNE HUSSEY & FRIENDS - Remake Mission “Tower Of Strength” anthem
- DEFTONES - Announce new album “OHMS” to be released on September 25.
- APOCALYPTICA - Debut new single and video “Talk To Me” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm
- METALLICA - Live at Howard Stern & new live milestone “S&M2“ to be released on August 28 in several configurations
- U96 / WOLFGANG FLÜR - Joint album “Transhuman” out September 4, 2020 via Unltd Recordings
- DEATH IN JUNE - “The Corn Years” compilation re-released 6 June 2020 via Steelwork Maschine
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2021 - Limp Bizkit, Bosse and Maeckes complete the line-up!
- ASSEMBLAGE 23 - New Album “Mourn” in September 2020
.
CD Review: Pallbearer - Forgotten Days
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Pallbearer
Title: Forgotten Days
Genre: Doom Metal
Release Date: 23rd October 2020
Label: Nuclear Blast
Album Review
After being late for a review of PALLBEARER’s last output ‘Heartless’, this time around my timing is on point. I have literally been sitting on this for around six weeks because of Corona the releases come raining in like crazy, some to review shortly and some to review in 1, 3 or even 5 months in the future. But hey I am not complaining, I am busy with lots of rad music of equally rad people. The last record of PALLBEARER was released in 2017 and I deemed it worthy a 8 out of 10 possible points, let’s see what this baby here can do. Once again Campbell and Holt fuse pure doom riffs with melodies that breathe equally the psychedelia of the 70s and the NWOBHM’s gloriously overacting melodies. Songs like ‘Caledonia’ are both very heavy and powerful while managing to balance the scales with Campbell’s clean and sometimes fragile vocals.
The title song ‘Forgotten days’ is a bit of Sabbath-worship but we speak of PALLBEARER so a simple worshipping will not do, there is also a bit of 90s alternative felt here (maybe there are progressive moments to be explored), this piece ends on a pretty chaotic note I would rather expect on a sludge record (without the abominable screaming of course). I really dig ‘Riverbed’ - for me this stands a bit out after the unexpected twisted and turns of ‘Forgotten Days’ because it is pretty straight forward, melodic and even catchy. The work that is done here by Rowland on bass and Lierly on drums is not to underestimate, the rhythm work is the pacer, the spine of this doom narrative. Holt and Campbell on guitars provide the lifeblood to the compositions and Campbell on vocals is, at least for me, the figurehead of PALLBEARER. If you rock out, chill, life and die to the soothing melodies of Doom you need to infuse yourself with PALLBEARER’s ‘Forgotten Days’!
Tracklist
01. Forgotten Days
02. Riverbed
03. Stasis
04. Silver Wings
05. The Quicksand of Existing
06. Vengeance & Ruination
08. Rite of Passage
09. Caledonia
Line-up
Brett Campbell - Vocals + Guitar
Devin Holt - Guitar
Joseph D. Rowland - Bass + vocals
Mark Lierly - Drums
Website
www.pallbearerdoom.com / www.facebook.com/pallbearerdoom
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment