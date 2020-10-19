Latest Raffles
Spirit Adrift - Enlightened in Eternity
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Spirit Adrift
Title: Enlightened in Eternity
Genre: Doom Metal
Release Date: 16th October 2020
Label: Century Media Records
Album Review
One could think I am a bit obsessed when it comes to bands that not only pique my interest but manage to trigger me in a certain way. This is the fourth release of SPIRIT ADRIFT I review for different news outlets and hell I even did and interview a while ago (if I truly dig someone’s music I might tend to obsession). Garrett himself is not a big fan of social media which I understand very good even if I am heavily involved with almost every relevant platform. ‘Enlightened in Eternity’ is SPIRIT ADRIFT’s fourth LP in five years, plus two EPs a split and a single.
Now let’s check the press-text first: “SPIRIT ADRIFT began as an outlet for multi-instrumentalist Nate Garrett, who started the band in 2015 as a studio project encompassing his love for hard rock sensibilities and multiple strains of timeless heavy metal. With the addition of permanent drummer Marcus Bryant, the band started performing live in 2017 and swiftly became a force to be reckoned with.” Indeed, SPIRIT ADRIFT is a force to be reckoned with, and here comes the reason why...
‘Ride into The Light’ is a formidable start into this adventure of a record, a nice intro followed by super-heavy riffs (NWOBHM meets BLACK SABBATH). Garret’s vocals are rougher on this one, remembering me of John Garcia. The following ‘Astral Levitation’ is more a straight rocker in the vein of HIGH SPIRITS: highly melodic, with brilliant guitars and very catchy. ‘Cosmic Conquest’ is one of my favourites - it is heavily felt and heard that Garrett like THIN LIZZY and METALLICA (mix them both and add even more NWOBHM influence and you get the sound). I won’t get into details concerning every song but I thought a bit more info would add flesh and bone to my mere promise that this is a great output. This record, and of course this band, is for every old-school Metal fan that doesn’t shy away from doom and stoner influences and maybe a bit of psychedelia here and there.
Tracklist
01. Ride Into The Light
02. Astral Levitation
03. Cosmic Conquest
04. Screaming From Beyond
05. Harmony Of The Spheres
06. Battle High
07. Stronger Than Your Pain
08. Reunited In The Void
Line-up
Nate Garrett – Guitars. Vocals, Bass
Marcus Bryant – Drums
Website
https://www.spiritadrift.com / https://www.facebook.com/SpiritAdrift
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
