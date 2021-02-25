CD Review: Shaft - Tunnel Vision

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Sat Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ZEROMANCER
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview TESSERACT - P O R T A L S - a cinematic live experience 2020-12-12
- Preview KARNIVOOL - European tour 2021; band’s first shows since 2015
- Preview MICHAEL MONROE - Tampere 2020-12-04
- Preview CUBE SESSIONS - Worldwide Online Concerts on Demand
- Preview BLIND GUARDIAN - Munich 2021-09-17
- Preview HOOVERPHONIC - Luxembourg City 2021-06-06
- Preview FAUN - Luxembourg City 2021-05-16
- POSTPONED: Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2020
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Munich 2021-12-08
- Preview ROSE TATTOO - Europe 2021
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Tower Hill - Fighting Spirits
- CD Review: Significant Point - Into the Storm
- CD Review: Ascendor - Circle of Violence
- CD Review: Sandstorm - Desert Warrior
- CD Review: Baleful Creed - The Lowdown
- CD Review: Lone Madman, The - Let The Night Come
- CD Review: SCALD - There flies our Wail!
- CD Review: A Projection - Darwin’s Eden
- CD Review: Epica - The Solace System
- CD Review: Cradle Of Filth - Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay
- CD Review: Wardruna - Kvitravn
- Single Review: Tezura - Stray Alone
- CD Review: Wax Mekanix - Mobocracy
- CD Review: Epica - Omega
- CD Review: Briton Rites - Occulte Fantastique
- CD Review: Mastord - To Whom Bow Even The Trees
- CD Review: Extinction - The Apocalypse Mark
- CD Review: Castellica - Moment of Glory
- CD Review: Black Revelation - Demon
- CD Review: Jacob’s Fall - The War We Miss
Latest News
- MOTORPSYCHO - Announce new album “Kingdom of Oblivion”!
- FM EINHEIT - Collaborative album helmed by ex-Einstürzende Neubauten member “Exhibition Of A Dream” out 26 Feb 21 on 2xCD (Cold Spring)
- MAN ON MAN (Faith No More) - Announce debut S/T album and unleash “gay love song” “1983”
- DARTAGNAN - New album “Feuer & Flamme” & Online Concert
- PET SHOP BOYS - Have to postpone their “Dreamworld - The Greatest Hits Live” Tour again.
- A PROJECTION - Brand new single ‘Darwin’s Eden” by Swedish Post-Punk act out 22 January 2021
- LISA GERRARD & JULES MAXWELL - Sign to Atlantic Curve Records
- NEPHILA - Signs to The Sign Records & release first single “White Bones” from their upcoming debut album.
- THIS MORN’ OMNIA - Announce new album “The Roots of Saraswati” and release first single “1.000 Cuts (Lingh Chi)”
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - Announce new double album “Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)” and release first single “The 8th President”
- SCHILLER - Releases new studio album “Summer in Berlin” on February 12, 2021 in different configurations via Sony Music
- GARY NUMAN - New studio album “Intruder” on May 21, 2021
- EISBRECHER - New album “Liebe Macht Monster” announced for March 12th - first single “FAKK” is already out today
- IMPERATIVE REACTION - Long awaited new album by LA based Electro-Industrial act “Mirror” out 15 January 2021 via Metropolis Records
- WEREWOLVES - Australian extreme metallers release second single from up and coming sophomore album
- SCARLET DORN - New album in January & single release on 27 November 2020
- FÏX8:SËD8 - Announce new album “The Inevitable Relapse” and release video of first single “Prognosis”
- MARTIN GORE - New EP in January, new song & video online today!
- DEAD CAN DANCE - Postpone planned German tour for an indefinite period
- ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Announces brand-new solo album “The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest” out February 26, 2021
.
CD Review: Shaft - Tunnel Vision
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Shaft
Title: Tunnel Vision
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 26th February 2021
Label: Heaven and Hell Records
Album Review
Attentive readers know that this ain't my first review of one of Jeremy Golden’s gems, the boss of Heaven and Hell Records is a missionary of the lost and forgotten. If someone recorded a kick-ass demo in 1984 and vanished into thin air, Heaven and Hell Records will somehow find it remaster it and bring it to the hungry masses. Same old story with SHAFT, this EP I am savouring right now was once a distributed as a cassette (1989 to be precise). Pennsylvania band SHAFT were formed in the late 80's by Jonny Kerkusz on vocals, bass-man Dennis Hower and guitarist Larry Werner (Scott Williams soon joined the band behind the drum-kit).
In ’88, SHAFT recorded this EP and even though locals radio stations were eager to help the band with as much airplay as possible it did not help enough to prevent their untimely split. Sound-wise this reminds me of a less proggy version of early QUEENSRYCHE and vocals-wise Jonny K has moments where his pacing reminds me of ANTHRAX's Joey Belladonna. For any fan of true old-school metal like HEIR APPARENT OR GRIFFIN this is the right thing and if you are a collector of obscurities: check out Heaven and Hell Records!
Tracklist
01. Bloody Mary
02. The First One
03. Creepy Grey
04. Time for the Show
05. Walking thru the Night
06. Tunnel Vision
Line-up
Dennis Hower – Bass
Scott Williams – Drums
Larry Werner – Guitars
Jonny Kerkusz – Vocals
Website
https://www.heavenandhellrecords.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 9
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment