Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
February 2021
>
»
M T W T F S S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Sat Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ZEROMANCER

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Shaft - Tunnel Vision

Details
shaft tunnelvision
Artist: Shaft
Title: Tunnel Vision
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 26th February 2021
Label: Heaven and Hell Records


Album Review

Attentive readers know that this ain't my first review of one of Jeremy Golden’s gems, the boss of Heaven and Hell Records is a missionary of the lost and forgotten. If someone recorded a kick-ass demo in 1984 and vanished into thin air, Heaven and Hell Records will somehow find it remaster it and bring it to the hungry masses. Same old story with SHAFT, this EP I am savouring right now was once a distributed as a cassette (1989 to be precise). Pennsylvania band SHAFT were formed in the late 80's by Jonny Kerkusz on vocals, bass-man Dennis Hower and guitarist Larry Werner (Scott Williams soon joined the band behind the drum-kit).

In ’88, SHAFT recorded this EP and even though locals radio stations were eager to help the band with as much airplay as possible it did not help enough to  prevent their untimely split. Sound-wise this reminds me of a less proggy version of early QUEENSRYCHE and vocals-wise Jonny K has moments where his pacing reminds me of ANTHRAX's Joey Belladonna. For any fan of true old-school metal like HEIR APPARENT OR GRIFFIN this is the right thing and if you are a collector of obscurities: check out Heaven and Hell Records!


Tracklist

01. Bloody Mary
02. The First One
03. Creepy Grey
04. Time for the Show
05. Walking thru the Night
06. Tunnel Vision


Line-up

Dennis Hower – Bass
Scott Williams – Drums
Larry Werner – Guitars
Jonny Kerkusz – Vocals


Website

https://www.heavenandhellrecords.com


Cover Picture

shaft tunnelvision


Rating

Music: 7
Sound: 9
Total: 8 / 10

Related Articles

You are here: Home Artists P-T CD Review: Shaft - Tunnel Vision