CD Review: Shaft - Tunnel Vision

Artist: ShaftTitle: Tunnel VisionGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 26th February 2021Label: Heaven and Hell RecordsAttentive readers know that this ain't my first review of one of Jeremy Golden’s gems, the boss of Heaven and Hell Records is a missionary of the lost and forgotten. If someone recorded a kick-ass demo in 1984 and vanished into thin air, Heaven and Hell Records will somehow find it remaster it and bring it to the hungry masses. Same old story with SHAFT, this EP I am savouring right now was once a distributed as a cassette (1989 to be precise). Pennsylvania band SHAFT were formed in the late 80's by Jonny Kerkusz on vocals, bass-man Dennis Hower and guitarist Larry Werner (Scott Williams soon joined the band behind the drum-kit).In ’88, SHAFT recorded this EP and even though locals radio stations were eager to help the band with as much airplay as possible it did not help enough to prevent their untimely split. Sound-wise this reminds me of a less proggy version of early QUEENSRYCHE and vocals-wise Jonny K has moments where his pacing reminds me of ANTHRAX's Joey Belladonna. For any fan of true old-school metal like HEIR APPARENT OR GRIFFIN this is the right thing and if you are a collector of obscurities: check out Heaven and Hell Records!01. Bloody Mary02. The First One03. Creepy Grey04. Time for the Show05. Walking thru the Night06. Tunnel VisionDennis Hower – BassScott Williams – DrumsLarry Werner – GuitarsJonny Kerkusz – Vocalshttps://www.heavenandhellrecords.comMusic: 7Sound: 9Total: 8 / 10