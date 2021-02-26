Latest Raffles
Sat Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ZEROMANCER
CD/DVD Reviews
CD Review: Redd Barron - Sands Of Time
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Redd Barron
Title: Sand Of Time
Genre: Melodic Heavy Metal
Release Date: 26th February 2021
Label: Heaven and Hell Records
Album Review
Another day, another Heaven and Hell Records review, this time: REDD BARRON from Romeoville, Illinois. REDD BARRON was formed in the year 1987, this was the 87th year of the 20th Century and the year that Aretha Franklin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as the first woman to date. Vocalist Brian Lee and riff-master Pete Alvarez, friends since their school days, formed the band because they wanted to perform, they wanted to rock! After Rod Gardner (drums) and Rick Tampier (bass) rounded out the original lineup they could establish as a top Chicago live band. The strange thing is that REDS BARRON never really disbanded but never recorded the songs they wrote after the second demo ‘The Barron’s Here To Rock’. Odd or not the guys still play kick-ass Heavy Music and this limited compilation with remastered stuff (literally everything the ever released) is hard proof for that fact. If you dig bands like PRETTY MAIDS or STRYPER you should check these guys out.
Tracklist
01. King of the Hill
02. The Edge
03. Shadowman
04. Not Enough Time
05. The Game
06. Sands of Time
07. Same Old Story
08. Full Circle
09. Nightmare
10. Caution to the Wind
11. Man with Two Faces
Line-up
Frank Masterson – Bass
Rod Gardner – Drums
Pete Alvarez – Guitars, Vocals
Greg Eichelberger – Guitars, Vocals
Brian Lee – Vocals
Website
https://reddbarron.com / https://www.facebook.com/reddbarronrocks
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
