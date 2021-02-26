Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
February 2021
>
»
M T W T F S S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Sat Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ZEROMANCER

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Redd Barron - Sands Of Time

Details
reddbarron sandsoftime
Artist: Redd Barron
Title: Sand Of Time
Genre: Melodic Heavy Metal
Release Date: 26th February 2021
Label: Heaven and Hell Records


Album Review

Another day, another Heaven and Hell Records review, this time: REDD BARRON from Romeoville, Illinois. REDD BARRON was formed in the year 1987, this was the 87th year of the 20th Century and the year that Aretha Franklin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as the first woman to date. Vocalist Brian Lee and riff-master Pete Alvarez, friends since their school days, formed the band because they wanted to perform, they wanted to rock! After Rod Gardner (drums) and Rick Tampier (bass) rounded out the original lineup they could establish as a top Chicago live band. The strange thing is that REDS BARRON never really disbanded but never recorded the songs they wrote after the second demo ‘The Barron’s Here To Rock’. Odd or not the guys still play kick-ass Heavy Music and this limited compilation with remastered stuff (literally everything the ever released) is hard proof for that fact. If you dig bands like PRETTY MAIDS or STRYPER you should check these guys out.


Tracklist

01. King of the Hill
02. The Edge
03. Shadowman
04. Not Enough Time
05. The Game
06. Sands of Time
07. Same Old Story
08. Full Circle
09. Nightmare
10. Caution to the Wind
11. Man with Two Faces


Line-up

Frank Masterson – Bass
Rod Gardner – Drums
Pete Alvarez – Guitars, Vocals
Greg Eichelberger – Guitars, Vocals
Brian Lee – Vocals


Website

https://reddbarron.com / https://www.facebook.com/reddbarronrocks


Cover Picture

reddbarron sandsoftime


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10

Related Articles

You are here: Home Artists P-T CD Review: Redd Barron - Sands Of Time