CD Review: Redd Barron - Sands Of Time

Artist: Redd BarronTitle: Sand Of TimeGenre: Melodic Heavy MetalRelease Date: 26th February 2021Label: Heaven and Hell RecordsAnother day, another Heaven and Hell Records review, this time: REDD BARRON from Romeoville, Illinois. REDD BARRON was formed in the year 1987, this was the 87th year of the 20th Century and the year that Aretha Franklin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as the first woman to date. Vocalist Brian Lee and riff-master Pete Alvarez, friends since their school days, formed the band because they wanted to perform, they wanted to rock! After Rod Gardner (drums) and Rick Tampier (bass) rounded out the original lineup they could establish as a top Chicago live band. The strange thing is that REDS BARRON never really disbanded but never recorded the songs they wrote after the second demo ‘The Barron’s Here To Rock’. Odd or not the guys still play kick-ass Heavy Music and this limited compilation with remastered stuff (literally everything the ever released) is hard proof for that fact. If you dig bands like PRETTY MAIDS or STRYPER you should check these guys out.01. King of the Hill02. The Edge03. Shadowman04. Not Enough Time05. The Game06. Sands of Time07. Same Old Story08. Full Circle09. Nightmare10. Caution to the Wind11. Man with Two FacesFrank Masterson – BassRod Gardner – DrumsPete Alvarez – Guitars, VocalsGreg Eichelberger – Guitars, VocalsBrian Lee – Vocalshttps://reddbarron.com / https://www.facebook.com/reddbarronrocksMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10