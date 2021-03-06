CD Review: Thronehammer - Incantation Rites

Artist: ThronehammerTitle: Incantation RitesGenre: Doom MetalRelease Date: 4th March 2021Label: Supreme Chaos RecordsTHRONEHAMMER is a Doom band consisting of musicians from Durham, UK and Fürth, Germany and they play wicked heavy Doom Metal. My first contact with the band (contact as in: I read about them) was over an article in the German magazine Deaf Forever (a Doom Metal special I think). Next thing was checking the band out and take a listen and what can I say? I dig it! Heaviness is only one word to describe their musical approach, heavy riffs and dark and gloomy vocals do the trick to merge all this into something that is more than its mere parts.There are a gazillion Doom bands out there, most of them aren’t half bad and a few are destined to spearhead their own little category, THRONEHAMMER could be one of the latter as they manage to create epic and dark soundscapes that are both heavy and disarming. And Kat’s voice is rich and powerful, perfect to counter the down-tuned riffs and the phenomenal work of the rhythm section that is Schmidt and Ströhlein.If you like CONAN but are in need of better and more clearly audible vocals: check out THRONEHAMMER! If you dig the melodies and the raw heaviness of SLEEP but cannot dig Al Cisneros vocals: check out THRONEHAMMER! And if you love KHEMMIS but think that it lacks a bit of grit and rawness: BUY THIS FUCKING RECORD!01. Incantation Rites02. Thy Blood03. Eternal Thralldom04. A Fading King05. Beneath Black Cloudmasses06. Devouring Kingdoms07. Of Mountaintops and Glacial TombsKat Shevil Gillham – VocalsStuart West – GuitarsTim Schmidt – BassMarkus Ströhlein – DrumsUwe Void – Basshttps://thronehammer.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/THRONEHAMMERMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10