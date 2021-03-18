CD Review: Servants To The Tide - Servants To The Tide

Artist: Servants To The TideTitle: Servants To The TideGenre: Epic DoomRelease Date: 26th March 2021Label: No Remorse RecordsThe first time I talked to Leonid he was still searching for a vocalist for his insanely ambitious project, there was no name at that time (at least I think so) and due to the pandemic the poor guys search was a hard one at that time I had no idea what would await me once his plans came to fruition. We stayed in loose contact and so I watched his journey from the distance, working for my blog and my YouTube channel while he wrote and recorded some epic stuff. A few weeks ago, I had the chance to check his new music out and boy... this was a more than pleasant surprise! We decided to do an interview for my channel and talk some more about SERVANTS OF THE TIDE and maybe, yeah maybe I placed a bet that his record would blow the collective media representatives away. Well, I just started to listen to this material and it is exactly as I said: epic!There are many influences and currents felt within this self-titled gem, there is ATLANTEAN KODEX, CANDLEMASS and even SOLITUDE AETERNUS but behold: I even detected a few moments where singer Stephan Wehrbein reminded me of SAVATAGE'S Jon Oliva. The vocals are more on the clean side of Heavy Metal but Wehrbein has that little extra grit which makes it way better and authentic than all the overproduced and clean-cut voices we all hear so often when a big label presents us their next big catch. Leonid created a piece of art with his bandmates and his songwriting and composing skills are really impressive, epic yet full on doom is a balance act not many artists manage to capture. The genuine sadness in songs like ‘Your Sun Will Never Shine For Me’ or ‘A Wayward Son’s Return’ is compelling and fascinating. The arrangements on this record really push all the right buttons (the mixing is a thing of beauty). Every instrument involved is audible and gets his time in the sun and is organically incorporated into the whole unit. If there is only one doom record you need in the first quarter of the second year of the plague it should be ‘Servants To The Tide’. The years of work (2018 - 2021) have paid of, this is going into the best of ‘21 list.01. Departing From Miklagard02. A Wayward Son’s Return03. North Sea04. On Marsh And Bones (The Face Of Black Palmyra)05. Your Sun Will Never Shine For Me06. A Servant To The TideLeonid Rubinstein - Guitars, Bass, KeyboardsStephan Wehrbein - VocalsLucas Freise - Drumshttps://servantstothetide.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/servantstothetideMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10