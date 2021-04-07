CD Review: Tokyo Blade - Night Of The Blade (Re-Release)

Artist: Tokyo BladeTitle: Night Of The Blade (Re-Release)Genre: NWOBHM / Heavy MetalRelease Date: 16th April 2021Label: High Roller RecordsTOKYO BLADE is one of those bands that are legends in their own right, the fan base is a solid one and some of those fans are devoted like crazy. Over the years there were more than one incarnation of the band and a multitude of members came and left but at the core the band never lost lead guitarist Andy Boulton and he made sure the flame never extinguished. This album was first released in 1984 and even featured two vocalists (Wright and Marsh) who did not get along very well. Alan Marsh is back with the band since 2017 so I guess he has the last laugh. How to describe the sound? Imagine an early and original 80s band which sound may very well have given birth to bands like ENFORCER and SKULL FIST.TOKYO BLADE just sound like early Speed Metal, a bit tamer than what we old fucks nowadays get from those youngster bands that play ferocious and very fucking fast but TOKYO BLADE had those killer choruses and melodies that did stuck deep in your head like forever (‘Lightning Strikes’, ‘Rock me to the Limit’ or ‘Night of the Blade’). If this band is news to you and you never listened to their kick-ass tunes, well you should change that and get your hands on this nice Re-release which is limited to 500 Vinyls (200 x black vinyl + 200 x opaque red + 100 x white/ red splatter vinyl) they all come with 425gsm heavy cardboard cover, poster and lyric sheet so come and grab yourself a copy.01. Someone to Love02. Night of the Blade03. Rock Me to the Limit04. Warrior of the Rising Sun05. Unleash the Beast06. Love Struck07. Dead of the Night08. Lightning Strikes (Straight Through the Heart)Vicki James Wright – VocalsAndy Boulton – GuitarsJohn Wiggins – GuitarsAndy Wrighton – BassSteve Pierce – DrumsAlan Marsh - Backing Vocalshttps://www.tokyoblade.com / https://www.facebook.com/tokyobladeUKMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10