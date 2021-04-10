CD Review: Stygian Fair - Equilibrium

Artist: Stygian FairTitle: EquilibriumGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 23rd April 2021Label: self-releasedTonight on this channel... again! This is the second time I get to review STYGIAN FAIR for Reflections of Darkness and right off the bat I can say: this is way better than the last output ‘Nadir’, is this due to my change of my listening habits? Is this due to Pontus sounding better or better song structures and compositions? According to Occam’s Razor the simplest explanation is usually the right one I might feel like saying: all of those reasons! These four guys from King Gustav’s land forged nine epic tales full of enchanting and catchy melodies, the riffs are tight, the rhythm section does an amazing job and Pontus lifts the songs even higher with his very distinct voice, the first song that got stuck deep, deep in my head was ‘Dark Angel’, normally the word catchy would be used here but this is in fact an understatement instead I say it like it is: this song is infectious! ‘The Covenant’ and ‘Equilibrium’ are the next two that come to mind, punchy tracks with disarming melodies, riffs and vocal lines other bands would kill for. I might have to check out the discography in its entirety to capture if this is the peak or if I missed more epic stuff. Support STYGIAN FAIR, they are original, authentic and they do rock!01. The Covenant02. Gorgons Eyes03. Into The Light04. Initium et Finis05. Dark Angel06. Father of Light07. Eulogy08.Test of Time09. EquilibriumAnders Hedman – Bass, Backing VocalsPer-Olov Jonsson – Drums, Backing VocalsEmil Holmquist – Guitars, Backing VocalsPontus Åkerlund – Vocalshttps://stygianfair.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/stygianfair/Music: 9Sound: 8Total: 8.5 / 10