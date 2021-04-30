Latest Raffles
CD Review: Sodom - Genesis XIX
Details
Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Sodom
Title: Genesis XIX
Genre: Thrash Metal
Release Date: 27th November 2020
Label: Steamhammer / SPV
Album Review
Another of those bands that aren’t in need for an introduction, I am sitting here in my Mancave better late than never reviewing the current SODOM output from 2020. The new Teutonic thrash manifest is called ‘Genesis XIX’ and, naturally, it rips! Tom sounds mean and aggressive as ever, the riffs by Blackfire and Segatz somehow manage to be somewhat melodic while kicking asses and pulling punches left and right and Toni Merkel on drums is the constant precise thunder in the not-so-distant background. ‘Genesis XIX’ is the band’s sixteenth full-length output and I have to say sound-wise SODOM is still going strong. The title track is my favourite because of Tom sounding variable than on most of the other tracks and all that while the rest of the band sounds like they are wrecking a rehearsal room (while sounding a bit melodic every here and then). ‘Glock’n’Roll’ is a mean beast that sneaks in for the kill and killing it does! Desperate and mean like a half-starved rabies ridden animal. This marks the first time that SODOM plays as a four-piece and it shows, the sound is almighty, heavy and somewhat complete. This is a damn fine piece of in-your-face Thrash Metal and quite late into the career of SODOM and Tom Angelripper, congratulations on this wrecking ball of a record!
Tracklist
01. Blind Superstition
02. Sodom & Gomorrah
03. Euthanasia
04. Genesis XIX
05. Nicht mehr mein Land
06. Glock’n’Roll
07. The Harpooneer
08. Dehumanized
09. Occult Perpetrator
10. Waldo & Pigpen
11. Indoctrination
12. Friendly Fire
Line-up
Tom Angelripper – Bass, Vocals
Frank Blackfire – Guitars
Yorck Segatz – Guitars
Toni Merkel – Drums
Website
http://www.sodomized.info / https://www.facebook.com/sodomized
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
