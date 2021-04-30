CD Review: Sodom - Genesis XIX

Artist: SodomTitle: Genesis XIXGenre: Thrash MetalRelease Date: 27th November 2020Label: Steamhammer / SPVAnother of those bands that aren’t in need for an introduction, I am sitting here in my Mancave better late than never reviewing the current SODOM output from 2020. The new Teutonic thrash manifest is called ‘Genesis XIX’ and, naturally, it rips! Tom sounds mean and aggressive as ever, the riffs by Blackfire and Segatz somehow manage to be somewhat melodic while kicking asses and pulling punches left and right and Toni Merkel on drums is the constant precise thunder in the not-so-distant background. ‘Genesis XIX’ is the band’s sixteenth full-length output and I have to say sound-wise SODOM is still going strong. The title track is my favourite because of Tom sounding variable than on most of the other tracks and all that while the rest of the band sounds like they are wrecking a rehearsal room (while sounding a bit melodic every here and then). ‘Glock’n’Roll’ is a mean beast that sneaks in for the kill and killing it does! Desperate and mean like a half-starved rabies ridden animal. This marks the first time that SODOM plays as a four-piece and it shows, the sound is almighty, heavy and somewhat complete. This is a damn fine piece of in-your-face Thrash Metal and quite late into the career of SODOM and Tom Angelripper, congratulations on this wrecking ball of a record!01. Blind Superstition02. Sodom & Gomorrah03. Euthanasia04. Genesis XIX05. Nicht mehr mein Land06. Glock’n’Roll07. The Harpooneer08. Dehumanized09. Occult Perpetrator10. Waldo & Pigpen11. Indoctrination12. Friendly FireTom Angelripper – Bass, VocalsFrank Blackfire – GuitarsYorck Segatz – GuitarsToni Merkel – Drumshttp://www.sodomized.info / https://www.facebook.com/sodomizedMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10