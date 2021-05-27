Latest Raffles

CD Review: Raven - All For One (Re-Release)

raven allforone rerelease
Artist: Raven
Title: All For One (Re-Release)
Genre: NWOBHM / Speed Metal
Release Date: 14th May 2021
Label: Soulfood


Album Review

RAVEN is one of these bands, formed in 1974 by the Gallagher brothers they were off to a good start and never really stopped. It is 2021 and RAVEN has released their fourteenth LP just nine month ago but High Roller Records decided to Re-Release their third strike ‘All For One’ and what can I say? The Re-Release sounds awesome and does not sound outdated or old at all. The original record came out in 1983 and was distributed by Neat Records. It is worth a mention that Udo Dirkscheider (ex-ACCEPT, UDO) sang with RAVEN on two songs on this one (‘Break The Chain’ and ‘Born To Be Wild’).

The song material is still fucking great and recording engineer Patrick W. Engel is some kind of modern Wizard when it comes to transfer, audio restoration and mastering of Old-School Metal. This is a mastering of an unreleased Mega force sterling cutting and it comes in four different colours (300 x black, 350 x purple, 250 x olive green + 100 x grey ). It comes in an 425gsm heavy cardboard cover with 5mm spine, poster, lyric sheet, insert and a bonus 10” with p/s. My all-time favourite is ‘Hung Drawn And Quartered’, if you don’t know RAVEN check this song out.


Tracklist

01. Take Control
02. Mind Over Metal
03. Sledgehammer Rock
04. All for One
05. Run Silent Run Deep
06. Hung Drawn and Quartered
07. Break The Chain
08. Take it Away
09. Seek and Destroy
10. Athletic Rock
11. Born to Be Wild
12. Inquisitor
13. Ballad of Marshall Stack
14. The Power and the Glory
15. Mind Over Metal (Live 1983)


Line-up

John Gallagher – Bass, Vocals
Mark Gallagher – Guitars
Rob “Wacko” Hunter – Drums


Website

https://raventhrash.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/ravenbandofficial


Rating

Music: 7
Sound: 9
Total: 8 / 10

