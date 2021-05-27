CD Review: Raven - All For One (Re-Release)

Artist: RavenTitle: All For One (Re-Release)Genre: NWOBHM / Speed MetalRelease Date: 14th May 2021Label: SoulfoodRAVEN is one of these bands, formed in 1974 by the Gallagher brothers they were off to a good start and never really stopped. It is 2021 and RAVEN has released their fourteenth LP just nine month ago but High Roller Records decided to Re-Release their third strike ‘All For One’ and what can I say? The Re-Release sounds awesome and does not sound outdated or old at all. The original record came out in 1983 and was distributed by Neat Records. It is worth a mention that Udo Dirkscheider (ex-ACCEPT, UDO) sang with RAVEN on two songs on this one (‘Break The Chain’ and ‘Born To Be Wild’).The song material is still fucking great and recording engineer Patrick W. Engel is some kind of modern Wizard when it comes to transfer, audio restoration and mastering of Old-School Metal. This is a mastering of an unreleased Mega force sterling cutting and it comes in four different colours (300 x black, 350 x purple, 250 x olive green + 100 x grey ). It comes in an 425gsm heavy cardboard cover with 5mm spine, poster, lyric sheet, insert and a bonus 10” with p/s. My all-time favourite is ‘Hung Drawn And Quartered’, if you don’t know RAVEN check this song out.01. Take Control02. Mind Over Metal03. Sledgehammer Rock04. All for One05. Run Silent Run Deep06. Hung Drawn and Quartered07. Break The Chain08. Take it Away09. Seek and Destroy10. Athletic Rock11. Born to Be Wild12. Inquisitor13. Ballad of Marshall Stack14. The Power and the Glory15. Mind Over Metal (Live 1983)John Gallagher – Bass, VocalsMark Gallagher – GuitarsRob “Wacko” Hunter – Drumshttps://raventhrash.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/ravenbandofficialMusic: 7Sound: 9Total: 8 / 10