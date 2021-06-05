CD Review: Ravager - The Third Attack

Artist: RavagerTitle: The Third AttackGenre: Thrash MetalRelease Date: 18th June 2021Label: Iron Shield RecordsSo I decided to safe my lazy ass a little work and cite the press-text: “RAVAGER is a Thrash Metal band from Walsrode, founded in late 2014 when Marcel Lehr (guitar), asked Dario Rosenberg (guitar). To complete the line-up both asked former band members and consequently bass player André Sawade and vocalist Philip Herbst joined. RAVAGER started working on their first songs, the search for a drummer has ended: André chose to take the chair as new drummer and he loves it ever since.”See? I only skipped the introduction. Music-wise these guys play a rather hectic and pretty energetic interpretation of the good old Thrash Metal we all know want love. The vocals sound like Philip uses sandpaper on his vocal cords before smoking cigars and drinking whiskey (raw as fuck, in short). When it comes to riffs and melodies the responsibility lies with Marcel and Dario and they take it quite seriously. The guitars just shoot riff after riff like a machine gun, shredding as fast as lightning. Justus and André are clearly steering and steadying this Thrash Metal vehicle. If you are into the more melodic Thrash Metal releases (with melodic vocals and a bit less face-crushing brutality) you might be wrong here, if you love it raw, fast and aggressive as hell you should check this out.01. Intruders02. Planet Hate03. Back To The Real World04. Priest Of Torment05. A Plague Is Born06. The Third Attack07. Beyond Reality08. Ma Own Worst Enemy09. King Of Kings10. DestoyerPhilip Herbst – VocalsMarcel Lehr – GuitarDario Rosenberg – GuitarJustus Mahler – BassAndré Sawade – Drumshttps://www.ravager-thrash.de / https://www.facebook.com/ravagerthrashMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10