CD Review: Trouble - Psalm 9 (Re-Issue)

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview COVENANT - Summer Concerts & Fieldworks Tour 2021
- Preview DIE TOTEN HOSEN - “Alles aus Liebe“ - 40 Jahre Die Toten Hosen Tour 2022
- Preview STRANGE DAZE TOUR - UK 2021
- Preview EASTSIDE OPEN AIR - Halle (Saale) 2021
- Preview ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - “Darkest Skies” Acoustic Solo Tour 2022
- Preview GUSGUS - Germany 2021
- Preview DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER - Mönchengladbach 2021-07-18 & 19
- Preview ELEMENT OF CRIME - Mönchengladbach 2021-07-13
- Preview FAITH NO MORE - Concerts postponed from 2021 to summer 2022 plus additional show in Dortmund
- Preview MICHAEL MONROE - Helsinki 2021-06-12
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum - Thanks For Coming
- CD Review: Auger - Dark Clouds
- CD Review: Drastic Down - Drastic Down
- CD Review: Flotsam & Jetsam - Blood In The Water
- CD Review: Garbage - No Gods No Masters
- CD Review: Heathen Kings - In The Hall Of The Kings (Single)
- CD Review: Misfire - Sympathy For The Ignorant
- CD Review: Kirlian Camera - Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate Of Toxic Daybreak)
- Live Review: Lisa Morgenstern - Hanover 2021
- CD Review: Stranger, The - Kaleidoscope
- CD Review: Lycanthro - Mark Of The Wolf
- Live Review: West Coast Gothic Blackpool - Blackpool 2021
- CD Review: Die Krupps - Songs From The Dark Side Of Heaven
- Interview: Kirlian Camera - May 2021
- CD Review: Raven - All For One (Re-Release)
- CD Review: Clan Of Xymox - Brave New World
- CD Review: Pyrroline - Struggling
- CD Review: Isla Ola - Nebelmond
- CD Review: Entera - Hate Factory
- CD Review: Stonus - Séance
Latest News
- PERMAFROST - “Closed Eyes” single (Fear of Music) out June, 7 2021
- BLONDIE - Release of “Vivir En La Habana” on 16th July 2021
- DESPERATE JOURNALIST - New album “Maximum Sorrow!” to be released on July 23, 2021 via Fierce Panda
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2022 - First bands confirmed and ticket exchange information
- TRAITRS - New single “Magdalene” released!
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2021 - Postponed again
- NOISE UNIT - The new album of the FRONTLINE ASSEMBLY side-project will be out in September, first song online!
- TAUBERTAL FESTIVAL 2021 - Postponed again because of the ongoing Covid-19 situation
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2021 - Festival cancelled! New date and over 90% of the bands already confirmed for 2022!
- MANIC STREET PREACHERS - Announce new Album, new single “Orwellian” out now!
- LISA GERRARD & JULES MAXWELL - To release “Burn” LP as NFT on June 1st 2021
- ANNE CLARK - Presents new single and video “Heaven”
- THE RASMUS - Unveil new single “Bones” & Tour
- LEICHTMATROSE - New video “Karma Polizei” on May 21, 2021
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2022 - First bands confirmed & Pre-Sale started!
- ROBERT GLÄSER - New Single “Lebenssinfonie”
- SOFT CELL - Celebrate 40 years of “Tainted Love” with special collector’s single release!
- JYRKI 69 - New single out next week
- THE PICTUREBOOKS - Join forces with LZZY HALE of HALESTORM and announce European Tour 2022!
- VULTURE - Launches video for new single “Star-Crossed City”
.
CD Review: Trouble - Psalm 9 (Re-Issue)
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Trouble
Title: Psalm 9 (Re-Issue)
Genre: Doom
Release Date: 4th June 2021
Label: Hammerheart Records
Album Review
When it comes to Doom you can almost always count me in for a review, to finally review the very early Doom band TROUBLE is a nice trip down memory lane or better yet a travel back in time. Originally formed in 1979, Eric Wagner and his pals created what we call one of the major influences for most modern Doom Metal bands. Sure, the sound had a Hard Rock foundation and some kind of Punk influenced DIY attitude (the production was cool for that time and space but today it would feel forced to sound like this). This was definitely a first step into Doom territory but the music was still quite fast and complex and the vocals of Wagner can be compared to a mix of Jon Oliva (SAVATAGE), Axl Rose (GUNS’N’ROSES) and JP Abboud (ex-GATEKEEPER, TRAVELLER etc.)
The song-writing is deep, frantic and not what nowadays would fly as typically Doom sound-wise. The pacing is also a bit faster than what we perceive as Doom in this day and age but TROUBLE sell their style of writing, composing and executing their music so well that you don’t, for a minute, doubt their Doom Metal cred. If you happen to be new to the Doom scene and need orientation when it comes to the sound: sound-wise there are parallels to bands like BLACK SABBATH (guitar sound), PENTAGRAMM (atmosphere) and the newer band CRYPT SERMON (vocals). I can only recommend to check this out and get in TROUBLE. PS: the restoration of the audio is excellent and lets this masterpiece shine in a brighter light than ever before.
Tracklist
01. The Tempter
02. Assassin
03. Victim Of The Insane
04. Revelations (Life Or Death)
05. Bastards Will Pay
06. The Fall Of Lucifer
07. Endtime
08. Psalm 9
09. Tales Of Brave Ulysses
Line-up (1984)
Eric Wagner - Vocals
Rick Wartell - Guitars
Bruce Franklin - Guitars
Sean McAllister - Bass
Jeff Olson - Drums
Website
https://troubleofficial.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/TroubleMetal
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 10
Sound: 8
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment