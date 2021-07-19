CD Review: Scald - Will Of The Gods Is Great Power (Reissue)

Artist: ScaldTitle: Will Of The Gods Is Great Power (Reissue)Genre: Epic Doom MetalRelease Date: 23rd July 2021Label: High Roller RecordsThe story of SCALD, just like their music, is shaped by loss and sadness. The band was formed in 1993, their debut was released in 1997, a month after vocalist Agyl died in a rather mysterious railroad accident. SCALD disbanded after the bands founder and mastermind had died, in 2019 the band reunited to perform at the “Hammer Of Doom” Festival and have stayed together ever after. The debut has lost nothing of its strange charm and as time went by grew stronger in intensity.Agyl’s voice was something else entirely, from Messiah Marcolin to Eric Adams, his inspirations are always within grasp and he was indeed capable of doing both justice. Both guitarists Harry and Karry are irreplaceable as is bass player Velingor and drummer Ottar. The band was a living, breathing living being only able to exist as a unit (sound-wise that is). If you take your time you come to realize that this was an impressive collection of talents and that, if fate would not have interfered, this talent would not have gone unnoticed. Ok, maybe there would have never be this kind of cult about SCALD but I constantly ask myself what if?The reissue was mastered for vinyl by legendary Patrick W. Engel at his Temple Of Disharmony. The release comes limited to 1,000 pressings, which are 300 black vinyl albums, 300 electric blue, 300 clear/ grey marbled and 100 “fire splatter” coloured vinyl records which are HRR mail-order exclusive. This comes in 425gsm heavy cardboard cover with a four-page insert. The CDs coke in a slipcase and an additional second CD with ten bonus tracks01. Night Sky02. Eternal Stone03. Ragnaradi Eve04. Sepulchral Bonfire05. A Tumulus06. In The Open SeaBonustracks (CD-Version only)01. My Sin02. Ragnaradi Eve03. Hail to England04. Ravens05. Blues Improvisation06. Poy Guslyar!07. Kuznets Voiny08. Cherny Zamok09. Sokol10. Kanun RagnaradiAgyl (R.I.P. 1997) – VocalsHarald – GuitarsKarry – Guitars, KeyboardsVelingor – BassOttar – Drums, Percussion, Vocals (backing track 4)https://www.facebook.com/scaldepicdoom / https://scaldepicdoom.bandcamp.comMusic: 9Sound: 8Total: 8.5 / 10