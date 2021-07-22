Latest Raffles
CD/DVD Reviews
CD Review: Purification - The Exterminating Angel
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
Artist: Purification
Title: The Exterminating Angel
Genre: Doom Metal
Release Date: 23rd July 2021
Label: Rafchild Records
Album Review
If you are a band and manage to create such a buzz like PURIFICATION in just three years of existence, you gotta be doing things the right way. PURIFICATION from Portland, Oregon was formed in 2018 and since then they have been busy as all hell. This new output named ‘The Exterminating Angel’ is their fourth full-length in three years (last year saw two full-length outputs). There are similarities to LUCIFER’S FALL and SAINT VITUS in sound and atmosphere but also distinctive patterns and moods like in ‘The Exterminating Angel Part I and II’, a 9:39 minutes long journey through psychedelic soundscapes intertwined with doom elements and even more dark elements that transition from highly melodic to raw and demonic in a matter of moments.
Pinpointing the style and directions of arrangements of these guys is an art in itself. The string and vocals department does an extremely well executed job (the fact that Marshall William Purify does bass, keys and vocals is mind-blowing). If you are into Doom Metal but are in search for something that is not following the roads that have been walked upon for thousands of times you should pay these guys a visit and listen closely because PURIFICATION might not be for everyone but it will surely blow your mind either way, good or bad.
Tracklist
01. Unholy Resurrection
02. On Earth As It Is
03. The Exterminating Angel Part I and II
04. Sublime Thrones In Kaaba
05. Dreamtiger
06. The Way Of All Flesh
Line-up
Field Marshall William Purify – Bass, Guitars, Vocals, Keyboards
Lord Donangato Resurrected – Guitars
Count Darragh, Heathen Conjurer – Drums
Website
https://www.facebook.com/Purification-Doom-Metal-2254778141219307 / https://purificationdoom.bandcamp.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
