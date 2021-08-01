CD Review: Swallow The Sun - 20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair - Live in Helsinki

Artist: Swallow The SunTitle: 20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair - Live in HelsinkiGenre: Melodic DoomRelease Date: 30th July 2021Label: Century Media RecordsAh, I love the smell of Doom in the morning! Isn’t it crazy? 20 years already? These guys formed SWALLOW THE SUN in 2000 and released seven full-length records to this day, ‘20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair - Live in Helsinki’ is the band’s first live album and a very good one if I shall spoil that for you. Mikko’s vocals are mostly very fragile and intimate, leading you through the stories the songs tell while also playing a big part in setting the mood. Speaking of narrative and mood, the whole band sounds rather impressing no matter if listening to the bass lines or the lead and rhythm guitar (not to forget the keyboard involved) everything builds upon another, creating intertwined structures of profoundly deep atmosphere. These Fins know what they are doing, that much is sure.The Doom Metal played by SWALLOW THE SUN has a Folk vibe to it, a closeness to nature and myth and it feasts on these aspects. This is not the typically depressive Doom Metal that feels like having a bad hangover, waking up on the wet concrete, tasting your own blood and prying for life to end. This feels beautiful but heartbroken nonetheless, sad but not this hopeless ten-ton stone chained around your neck. This sadness and vibe are more of the feeling you feel when partying until sunrise and feeling lost while watching the sun slowly climbing to the top stealing the night away. It is hard or impossible to highlight one song on this output, just tune in and let yourself get carried someplace else...CD101. The Womb Of Winter02. The Heart Of A Cold White Land03. Away04. Pray For The Winds To Come05. Songs From The North06. 66°50′N, 28°40′E07. Autumn Fire08. Before the Summer DiesCD201. Lost and Catatonic02. Empires of Loneliness03. Falling World04. Cathedral Walls05. Plaque of Butterflies06. Don’t Fall Asleep07. Stone Wings08. The Giant09. Swallow10. Here on the Black EarthJuha Raivio – GuitarsMatti Honkonen – BassMikko Kotamäki – VocalsJuuso Raatikainen – DrumsJuho Räihä – GuitarsJaani Peuhu – Keyboards / Backing Vocalshttp://www.swallowthesun.net / https://www.facebook.com/swallowthesunMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10