CD Review: Sepultura - SepulQuarta
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Sepultura
Title: SepulQuarta
Genre: Groove Metal / Thrash Metal
Release Date: 13th August 2021
Label: Nuclear Blast Records
Album Review
To introduce a band like SEPULTURA seems unnecessary but a bit of information is always needed as there are newcomers every now and then that don’t know their 176 essential Metal bands like the back of their hand. The band name comes from the Portuguese translation to grave or sepulchre, the band was formed in 1984 and hails from Belo Horizonte (not to forget they are an essential Thrash Metal band and more or less managed to make the tribal sound popular). So, what happens when more or less every musician of the planet is grounded due to a pandemic? Exactly! Most of them make music, some make an awful amount of music to be honest.
SEPULTURA decided to do a weekly podcast to talk about music and, of course, play their collective asses off. Through this idea the collaborations with DANKO JONES, Matt Heafy (TRIVIUM) and DEVIN TOWNSEND came to be. I really dig the idea because some of these versions are right up my alley, ‘Sepulnation’ with DANKO JONES is a mix of pretty Heavy Thrash and some DANKO typical Cock Rock, ‘Mask’ features Devin Townsend’s vocals which means something supernatural is happening here and ‘Slave New World’ features the skills of Matt Heafy which makes it one of my favourites. This is for every fan of the involved musicians and if you follow SEPULTURA for a bunch of years you will want to have this in your collection as soon as possible.
Tracklist
01. Territory (feat. David Ellefson)
02. Cut-Throat (feat. Scott Ian)
03. Sepulnation (feat. Danko Jones)
04. Inner Self (feat. Phil Rind)
05. Hatred Aside (feat. Angélica Burns, Mayara Puertas & Fernanda Lira)
06. Mask (feat. Devin Townsend)
07. Fear, Pain, Chaos, Suffering (feat. Emmily Barreto)
08. Vandals Nest (feat. Alex Skolnick)
09. Slave New World (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)
10. Ratamahatta (feat. Joao Barone & Charles Gavin)
11. Apes Of God (feat. Rob Cavestany)
12. Phantom Self (feat. Mark Holcomb)
13. Slaves Of Pain (feat. Fred Leclercq & Marcello Pompeu)
14. Kaiowas (feat. Rafael Bittencourt)
15. Orgasmatron (feat. Phil Campbell)
Line-up
Derrick Green – Vocals
Andreas Kisser – Guitars
Paulo Xisto – Bass
Eloy Casagrande – Drums
Website
www.sepultura.com.br / www.facebook.com/sepultura
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 10
Total: 9 / 10
