CD Review: Sodom - Bombenhagel
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Sodom
Title: Bombenhagel
Genre: Thrash Metal
Release Date: 20th August 2021
Label: Steamhammer / SPV
Album Review
To introduce a band like SODOM is like introducing Robert De Niro or the Pope, everyone that has been slightly involved with thrash in the last 39 years know who Tom Angelripper and his band SODOM is. Some band members are relatively fresh in the fold (Yorck Segatz is on board since 2018 and Toni Merkel is a member since 2020) but that did not stop these guys from giving us one of the best thrash releases of 2020 and to be honest this release reinvigorated my interest in the band. There is one thing in thrash that always astonishes me: how can you make music for almost 40 years, build a community of devoted fans and make money with that passion yet still manage to be so pissed that you can actually still sound so authentic? It literally beats me, Tom still sounds as if he is the single most pissed man in whole Gelsenkirchen while everything that has to do with compositions, writing and execution is so fucking on point. This EP did get to impress me and it would have done so even if I would not have reviewed ‘Genesis XIX’ (but I did, phenomenal record by the way). If you dig ultra-aggressive Thrash Metal or have been a long-time fan anyway: buy this, they got it on transparent red vinyl!
Tracklist
01. Bombenhagel
02. Coup De Grace
03. Pestiferous Posse
Line-up
Tom Angelripper – Bass, Vocals
Frank Blackfire – Guitars
Yorck Segatz – Guitars
Toni Merkel – Drums
Website
https://www.facebook.com/sodomized
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
