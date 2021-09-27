Latest Raffles
CD Review: Pyracanda - Thorns (Re-Release)
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Pyracanda
Title: Thorns (Re-Release)
Genre: Thrash Metal
Release Date: 25th May 2021
Label: Rockstarr Records
Album Review
And yet another band that should have become way more popular than they did in the end. The name of the band is PYRACANDA and they were active from 1987 to 1992; the first phase saw two full length releases that both were re-released later on different labels. PYRACANDA is active again since 2019 and added two members from the band CALIBAN to their roster and are working on new material for a third full-length as you are reading this. Back to the re-release: musically this is fast and melodic with vocals that lean more to the US Metal of the 80s and a bit of Speed Metal here and there. When it comes to songwriting, pace and complexity bands like ANGEL DUST, METAL CHURCH and early TESTAMENT come to mind. When it comes to catchy tunes and tracks that ought to be hits today, I would mention ‘At The Abyss’ or ‘The Dragon’s Cult’. If you dig up-tempo thrashers with fantastic vocals you should check these dudes out! PS: this was remastered by Patrick W. Engel at Temple Of Disharmony, the dude does always great work.
Tracklist
01. At The Abyss
02. The Dragon’s Cult
03. Shut Up
04. Two Sides Of A Coin
05. Soulstrip
06. 18 Degrees
07. Montezumas Revenge
08. Bad Conscience
09. Senile Decay
10. Thorns
Line-up
Dieter Wittbecker – Bass
Elmar Gehenzig – Drums
Dennis Vaupel – Guitars
Sven Fischer – Guitars
Hansi Niefen – Vocals
Website
https://pyracanda.de / https://www.facebook.com/Pyrac90
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 10
Total: 9 / 10
