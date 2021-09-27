CD Review: Tentation - Le Berceau Des Dieux

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Sun Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TIM VANTOL
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview FEHLFAHRBEN, KING KURT - ELECTRI_CITY Düsseldorf 2021
- Preview DOWNLOAD GERMANY - Hockenheim 2022-06-24
- Preview MASTODON - Germany 2022
- Preview KIEFER SUTHERLAND - “Chasing The Rain” Tour Germany 2022
- Preview ALICE COOPER - Germany 2022
- Preview WHITESNAKE - Germany in 2022: “Farewell World Tour” leads them to Oberhausen and Munich
- Preview BONNIE TYLER - Celebrates her seventieth birthday in 2022 with a new album and hits on a major tour
- Preview MOONSPELL - “Ultima Ratio Fest” tour with MY DYING BRIDE, BORKNAGAR, WOLFHEART & HINAYANA for 2022!
- Preview IN ISOLATION - Nottingham 2021-09-22
- Preview DEINE LAKAIEN - Berlin 2022-10-08
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: HRH Goth - Leeds 2021
- Live Review: Portals Festival - London 2021
- CD Review: Lindy Fay Hella & Dei Farne - Hildring (Mirage)
- CD Review: Ered Guldur - Palantir's Quest
- CD Review: Anilah - Chrysalis
- CD Review: Ryghär - Thurmecia Eternal
- CD Review: Excalibur - The Bitter End (2021 Re-Issue)
- Live Review: Goethes Erben - Berlin 2021
- CD Review: Zeromancer - Orchestra of Knives
- CD Review: Clicks - G.O.T.H
- CD Review: Inhuman Condition - Rat God
- CD Review: Killing - Face The Madness
- CD Review: Obsidian Resurrection, The - Enslaved by Nightmares
- Interview: Zeromancer - August 2021
- CD Review: Olórin - Through Shadow and Flame
- CD Review: Liars - The Apple Drop
- CD Review: Infex - Burning In Exile
- CD Review: Discorpse - Dismemberment
- Interview: Hapax - September 2021
- Live Review: Heathen Apostles - Augsburg 2021
Latest News
- JOHNNY CASH - “At The Carousel Ballroom (April 24, 1968)” live album out in October 2021
- PLACEBO - New single “Beautiful James” out today!
- DEAD CAN DANCE - Confirm catch-up dates for Germany tour in spring 2022
- MASTODON - New album our 29Oct 2021, first single / video out now!
- MADRUGADA - New single “Nobody Loves You Like I do” out now!
- SPECTRES - Vancouver post-punks drop new single, announce new album Hindsight
- ASSEMBLAGE 23 - Accession Records releases “Failure - 20th Anniversary Edition” September 17th 2021
- ZOODRAKE - Drop new single / video “success of the snake” taken off the new album “seven”
- PARADISE LOST - “The Lost and the Painless” 6CD & DVD SET & “Gothic” Golden Vinyl in November
- CRIMINAL - Lyric video for new single “Live on Your Knees”
- ARMORED SAINT - Details for new CD/DVD “Symbol of Salvation Live” & live video
- RIVERS OF NIHIL - Video for new single “Focus”
- PROPHECY FEST 2021 - Announce ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION on the festival’s Thursday / hygiene concept approved
- DORO - Live video for first single “All We Are”
- DAVE PEN - New single by Archive and BirdPen frontman & first solo album out 29 Oct 2021
- SOFT CELL - Announce new album and tour!
- THE HALO TREES - Dark indie video ‘Dark Clouds Over London’ sets the mood for the new album
- TRAITRS - First single of the new album ‘Horses in the Abattoir’, ‘Oh, Ballerina’, out now!
- WIDUKIND - New Album “We Do KIND”
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS FESTIVAL - Postponed again, new date: September 17, 2022
.
CD Review: Tentation - Le Berceau Des Dieux
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Tentation
Title: Le Berceau Des Dieux
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 24th September 2021
Label: Gates Of Hell Records
Album Review
There are not many bands from France I bang my head to but TENTAION is one of the very few to be honest. Formed in 2012 in Toreilles, France ‘Le Berceau Des Dieux’ is the band’s first LP after releasing an EP in 2015 and a single and a split in 2018. The album title is translated as “the cradle of the gods”; the title is a result of the bands interest in mythology and ancestral legends. Musically this often reminds me of the IRON MAIDEN days before Bruce Dickinson left (1982-1993) to be replaced by Blaze Bailey (1994-1999), galloping riff, extraordinary melodies with tons of transitions and even bits of complexity to spice things up.
Here and there I even get reminded of MERCYFUL FATE (‘Le Couvent’) when there are parts that sound rather occult and vocalist Patrice Rôhée hits the high notes. Guillaume Dousse’s riff attacks are mostly delivered in mid to up-tempo pacing and they ooze the Heavy Metal old-school spirit. Thanks to the band only using one guitar player you can, at all times, hear the bass (which is very nice as it is unusual). Laurent Metivier’s drums are used in a way that always serves the song material which I really dig. Quite solid first entry in the bands discography when it comes to full-length outputs. Maybe I learn a bit of French for the next one...
Tracklist
01. L’Exode
02. Le Couvent
03. La Chute Des Titans
04. Interlude
05. Le Taureau D’Airain
06. Conquérants
07. Baldr
08. Blanche
09. L’Enfant De Gosthal
10. Heavy Metal
Line-up
Patrice Rôhée – Vocals
Guillaume Dousse – Guitars
Guillaume Pastor – Bass
Laurent Metivier – Drums
Website
https://tentationfrance.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/tentationfrance
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment