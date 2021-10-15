Latest Raffles
CD Review: Trivium - In The Court Of The Dragon
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
Artist: Trivium
Title: In The Court Of The Dragon
Genre: Heavy Metal / Thrash Metal / Groove Metal
Release Date: 8th October 2021
Label: Roadrunner Records
Album Review
So after 40 years of only quite melodic Heavy Metal the year 2021 brought me into more extreme stuff like Death and Black Metal (this old geezer won’t ever get into Grindcore or Slam). Bands I never listened to under the premise that I would not like them anyway have become my daily business in the second year of the plague and I enjoy quite a few of those to be honest. So I decided that the time was right to check out the new output of Florida based legends TRIVIUM. I already kinda knew that I am gonna like this, Matt Heafy is a badass vocalist in every aspect of the definition. His clean vocals are full and versatile and his harsh vocals are so fucking powerful that the first three rows on a TRIVIUM gig get their faces shredded of their skulls.
The melodies, riffs, solos and transitions on ‘In The Court Of The Dragon’ are pure madness, the sheer skill of everyone involved instantly justify the reputation and fame this band has accomplished since their formation in 1999. Just listen to the songs ‘In The Court Of The Dragon’ or ‘Like A Sword Over Damocles’, these alone are complex, melody driven beasts that clock in around five minutes (you get the feeling that those tracks are longer due to the riff, bridges and killer riffs that are crammed into them). The interplay of melodic parts and harsh ones is what lifts this record to another level because these guys obviously know their craft when it comes to speed, aggression and melody. The riffs alone are worth to kill for (other bands could feast on those for years but TRVIUM packs six different killer riffs into a seven minute track and overload the listeners synapses on purpose).
If you like Heavy Music and don’t get triggered by songs like ‘Fall Into Your Hands’ you are not ready yet for this kind of punishment. For me, this is one of the best outputs of this year.
Tracklist
01. X
02. In The Court Of The Dragon
03. Like A Sword Over Damocles
04. Feast Of Fire
05. A Crisis Of Revelation
06. The Shadow Of The Abattoir
07. No Way Back Just Through
08. Fall Into Your Hands
09. From Dawn To Decadence
10.The Phalanx
Line-up
Matt Heafy – Guitars / Vocals
Corey Beaulieu – Guitars / Backing Vocals
Paolo Gregoletto – Bass / Backing Vocals
Alex Bent – Drums / Percussion
Website
https://www.trivium.org / https://www.facebook.com/Trivium
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
