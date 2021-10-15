CD Review: Trivium - In The Court Of The Dragon

Artist: TriviumTitle: In The Court Of The DragonGenre: Heavy Metal / Thrash Metal / Groove MetalRelease Date: 8th October 2021Label: Roadrunner RecordsSo after 40 years of only quite melodic Heavy Metal the year 2021 brought me into more extreme stuff like Death and Black Metal (this old geezer won’t ever get into Grindcore or Slam). Bands I never listened to under the premise that I would not like them anyway have become my daily business in the second year of the plague and I enjoy quite a few of those to be honest. So I decided that the time was right to check out the new output of Florida based legends TRIVIUM. I already kinda knew that I am gonna like this, Matt Heafy is a badass vocalist in every aspect of the definition. His clean vocals are full and versatile and his harsh vocals are so fucking powerful that the first three rows on a TRIVIUM gig get their faces shredded of their skulls.The melodies, riffs, solos and transitions on ‘In The Court Of The Dragon’ are pure madness, the sheer skill of everyone involved instantly justify the reputation and fame this band has accomplished since their formation in 1999. Just listen to the songs ‘In The Court Of The Dragon’ or ‘Like A Sword Over Damocles’, these alone are complex, melody driven beasts that clock in around five minutes (you get the feeling that those tracks are longer due to the riff, bridges and killer riffs that are crammed into them). The interplay of melodic parts and harsh ones is what lifts this record to another level because these guys obviously know their craft when it comes to speed, aggression and melody. The riffs alone are worth to kill for (other bands could feast on those for years but TRVIUM packs six different killer riffs into a seven minute track and overload the listeners synapses on purpose).If you like Heavy Music and don’t get triggered by songs like ‘Fall Into Your Hands’ you are not ready yet for this kind of punishment. For me, this is one of the best outputs of this year.01. X02. In The Court Of The Dragon03. Like A Sword Over Damocles04. Feast Of Fire05. A Crisis Of Revelation06. The Shadow Of The Abattoir07. No Way Back Just Through08. Fall Into Your Hands09. From Dawn To Decadence10The PhalanxMatt Heafy – Guitars / VocalsCorey Beaulieu – Guitars / Backing VocalsPaolo Gregoletto – Bass / Backing VocalsAlex Bent – Drums / Percussionhttps://www.trivium.org / https://www.facebook.com/TriviumMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10