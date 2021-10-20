CD Review: Seven Sisters - Shadow Of A Fallen Star Pt.I

Artist: Seven SistersTitle: Shadow Of A Fallen Star Pt.IGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 22nd October 2021Label: Dissonance ProductionsAfter knocking it out of the park with their acoustic EP ‘Campfire Tales’ I literally fell in love with everything about SEVEN SISTERS, them being one of the few things that did shine bright in the days, nights, weeks and month since a dark and very real fear crept into our collective hearts. Covid developed a firm grip on this planet and people like me needed something to hold on to in order not to despair and lose my mind, sure my family and friends helped me in a big way but without music I don't know if I would have managed to stay sane. So, a heartfelt and very real thanks to SEVEN SISTERS and loads of other bands, I guess. OK, after wiping away the tears after reading this you folks are curious about the music huh? My expectations were high as you can imagine and I am happy to state that SEVEN SISTERS did outperform themselves on this one.Kyle and Graeme are modern guitar-gods in my book, able to rock hard as fuck in one moment and play really calm and beautiful in the next. This is not just about riffs; the acoustic parts are essential to the band’s sound and they are well crafted to say the least. The rhythm section, consisting of bass man Gareth Martin and drummer Sammy Christou, is heavy at work navigating the narrative while keeping things together. Kyle McNeill’s very distinctive and unique timbre is one of the things that elevates this band to a level I can only describe as “Worthy of the Throne”. After listening to ‘Shadow Of A Fallen Star Pt.I’ I am no longer worried about the succession of our old heroes, if JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN and METALLICA lay down their instruments and call it a day, there will be bands like SEVEN SISTERS to carry on the torch and defend the faith. Thank you for the music!PS: Buy this because I did!01. Andromeda Rising02. Beyond The Black Star03. The Artifice04. Whispers In The Dark05. Horizon’s Eye06. Wounds Of Design07. Shadow Of A Fallen Star08. Truth’s BurdenGraeme Farmer – GuitarsKyle McNeill – Guitars, VocalsGareth Martin – BassSammy Christou – Drumshttps://sevensistersheavymetal.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/sevensistersheavymetalMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10