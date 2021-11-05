CD Review: Teramaze - And The Beauty They Perceive

Artist: TeramazeTitle: And The Beauty They PerceiveGenre: Progressive MetalRelease Date: 5th October 2021Label: Wells MusicSome Metal musicians just love doing overtime if they have the opportunity to do so, ‘And The Beauty They Perceive’ is the third full-length that TERAMAZE did accomplish since the pandemic’s ice-cold grip clenched around our minds. Considering the high level these guys play on this is absolute insanity. The dreamlike melodies on ‘And The Beauty They Perceive’ are beautiful, hypnotising and, most of the time, quite complex. It is one thing to simply listen to progressive music or to understand the technicality behind it, it is yet a completely different thing to know all this and simultaneously grasp the meaning behind the layers and interwoven subtext (I do not claim to be able to do this all the time but I strive to be).Sometimes the atmosphere of a song gives the meaning away more than the actual lyrics in my opinion. Songs like ‘Blood Of Fools’ are so heavy with this melancholic highly melodic atmosphere that it almost drips out of the headphones. Speaking of melancholy, ‘Waves’ is heartbreakingly good in any sense of the word and more (check it out). The skill set of these guys is really impressing but they do more than just play on a fantastic level, the compositions and the pacing is really what sells the complete package to me. Give this a few spins if you dig progressive music.01. And The Music They Perceive02. Jackie Seth03. Untide04. Modern Living Space05. Blood Of Fools06. Waves07. Son Rise08. Search For The Unimaginable09. Head Of The KingDean Wells - Vocals / Guitars / KeysAndrew Cameron - Bass GuitarChris Zoupa - Guitars / KeysNick Ross - Drumshttps://teramaze.com.au / https://www.facebook.com/teramazeMusic: 8Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10