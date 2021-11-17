CD Review: Skunk Anansie - 25Live@25

Artist: Skunk AnansieTitle: 25Live@25Genre: Alternative RockRelease Date: 25th January 2019Label: BoogooyammaMusic is a very personal experience. Live music even more, almost rapturous one. That’s why live albums are mostly sentenced to success. SKUNK ANANSIE made a very successful attempt to bring their live shows’ spirit close enough to their fans and pack their precious heritage into a 25-years-anniversary present.The band is an essence of London’s Alternative Rock music of the 90s and has its unique and willpower path. Lit up in 1994 its music fire, the band didn’t expect to be talked about 25 years later. It’s hard to overrate that the band was gathered around a hyper charming and charismatic singing lady with the soft nickname Skin and made its breakthrough with ‘Paranoid & Sunburnt’ under watchful eye and ear of producer Sylvia Massy in 1995. After releasing three powerful albums, SKUNK ANANSIE disbanded in 2001 just to be back to the music world again in 2009 with releasing the album of 15 best songs and afterwards with new material.In 2013 the acoustic live album was recorded in London and released, so ‘25Live@25’ is the second live album in the band discography. The material was recorded during different live shows in different years and diligently edited by the band’s long-time trusted sound manager Jeremy Wheatly.Be prepared to experience a sound marathon with all the consequences while listening! From the first sounds of ‘Charlie Big Potato’ to the last of tender ‘You saved me’ it feels like standing in the first row realising all the x-thousand crowd behind you and the band at arm’s length. The album appears to be a time machine which takes as for a mad ride firstly back to 90s and straight forward to the present time making a big leap through 2010s. No matter how great their albums are, the real SKUNK ANANSIE experience is live, on stage. That’s the true thing that fans crave for - the essence of music in its full power.CD101. Charlie Big Potato02. Intellectualise My Blackness03. Because Of You04. I Can Dream05. Charity06. My Love Will Fall07. Death To The Lovers08. Twisted09. My Ugly Boy10. Weak11. Hedonism12. I Hope You Get To Meet Your HeroCD213. Love Someone Else14. This Is Not A Game15. God Loves Only You16. (Can’t Get By) Without You17. Secretly18. Over The Love19. Spit You Out20. Yes It’s Fucking Political21. Selling Jesus22. Little Baby Swastikkka23. Tear The Place Up24. Squander25. You Saved MeSkin (Deborah Anne Dyer)Martin “Ace” KentRichard “Cass” LewisMark Richardsonhttps://skunkanansie.comMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10