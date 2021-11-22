CD Review: Rhapsody of Fire - Glory For Salvation

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview THE NATIONAL - Three exclusive German open airs in June 2022
- Preview PLACEBO - Cologne 2022-11-07
- Preview FOALS - Cologne 2022-06-21
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Oberhausen 2021-03-07
- Preview FESTIVAL SYNESTEZJE - Krakow, 2021-11-25
- Preview FRANZ FERDINAND - Cologne 2022-04-07
- Preview JOHN SMITH ROCK FROZEN - Jyväskylä 2021-12-03 & 04
- Preview MAYHEM - Oslo 2021-12-05
- Preview: AMON AMARTH & MACHINE HEAD – Oberhausen 2022-09-30
- Preview PORCUPINE TREE - Germany autumn 2022
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Lynx - Watcher Of Skies
- CD Review: Disaster - Secrets From The Past
- CD Review: Lindy Fay Hella & Dei Farne - Hildring (Album)
- CD Review: Mastodon - Hushed And Grim
- CD Review: Katatonia - Mnemosynean
- CD Review: Skunk Anansie - 25Live@25
- CD Review: Black 7 - Look Inside
- Live Review: OMD - Gateshead 2021
- Interview: Nova-Spes - November 2021
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day - Heusden Zolder 2021 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Galaxy - On The Shore Of Life
- CD Review: Equilibrium - Sagas (re-release)
- CD Review: O’Reillys & The Paddyhats, The - In Strange Waters
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day - Heusden Zolder 2021 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Dark Tenor, The - Johann - A J.S. Bach Story By Billy Andrews
- CD Review: Zoodrake - Seven
- CD Review: Teramaze - And The Beauty They Perceive
- CD Review: Tendonitis - Demo 2020
- CD Review: Cult Burial - Oblivion EP
- Live Review: Diary of Dreams - Bielefeld 2021
Latest News
- PLACEBO - Release video of new single “Surrounded By Spies” (Nov 18, 2021)
- LEICHTMATROSE - New video “Mein Gemälde von Dir”
- PLACEBO - German Tour in October & November 2022
- PLACEBO - Announce new album and release new song “Surrounded By Spies” (9 Nov 2021)
- KORN - New album “Requiem” / first single “Start The Healing” out now!
- DANIEL BENYAMIN - “Digital Lovers” video premiere and tour start
- KIEFER SUTHERLAND - New Single “Two Stepping In Time” and new album on January 21, 2022
- JYRKI 69 - New single & new album!
- MESH - Announce live Blu-ray “Touring Skyward - A Tour Movie”
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - First bands confirmed
- ARCHIVE - New album “Call To Arms & Angels”
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC - Will rock again from April!
- LAMB OF GOD & KREATOR - Postpone “State of Unrest” European Tour to 2022
- NIGHTWISH - Update about European tour dates!
- VOLBEAT - Announce new studio album “Servant Of The Mind” to be released 3 December 2021 via Universal Music
- ASP - Tour accompanying the new album “Endlich” in 2022
- RHYS FULBER - Eclectic new solo album by renowned electronic musician and producer “Brutal Nature” to be out 29 Nov 2021
- AUTUMN MOON Festival 2021 - Tribute to take place
- GUSGUS - “Mobile Home Tour” postponed to spring 2022
- DAVE GAHAN & SOULSAVERS - Release first song “Metal Heart” from the upcoming album “Imposter” (out November 12)
.
CD Review: Rhapsody of Fire - Glory For Salvation
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Rhapsody Of Fire
Title: Glory For Salvation
Genre: Symphonic Power Metal
Release Date: 26th November 2021
Label: AFM Records
Album Review
Formed in 1995, it is safe to say RHAPSODY OF FIRE had their ups and downs over the years, the roster changed, musicians left on good terms and fans where divided but in the end, after there are now RHAPSODY OF FIRE and LUCA TURILLI’S RHAPSODY, the fans won because they now have double the dose. Ok, I know that there are a bunch of gatekeeping people that do think that this is not “real” Heavy Metal and that is not the typical tough-guys-kinda-music BUT: technically these guys are dope as fuck and Giacomo Voli is an insanely talented and accomplished vocalist who hits high notes that could cut a hole into a Sherman Tank.
Normally I don’t like Symphonic Metal that much to be honest but ‘Glory For Salvation’ is, aside from literal tons of cheese, a well thought-out and beautifully composed collection of song that are just great fun to listen to if you got the balls to drop your guard and embrace your inner fantasy nerd that still loves ‘Lord of the Rings’ and other glorious stuff like that. Songs like ‘Terial The Hawk’ with its use of flutes and the very outlandish and highly melodic beginning are really something special, ‘Un’Ode Per L’Eroe’ and ‘La Esencia De Un Rey’ seem to be the same song in French and in Italian (very melodic and beautifully put together). Be it as it is: this is not a neck-breaking record to raise your fist to but it is very nice when it comes to its structures and it is really an uplifting little ray of light in these trying times.
If you are not aware of this band and need more context to know what I am babbling about: this is for fans of bands like BLIND GUARDIAN, GLORYHAMMER, AVANTASIA and KAMELOT. Highly recommended for a chill evening and staying at home, buy this!
Tracklist
01. Son Of Vengeance
02. The Kingdom Of Ice
03. Glory For Salvation
04. Eternal Snow
05. Terial The Hawk
06. Maid Of The Secret Sand
07. Abyss Of Pain II
08. Infinitae Gloriae
09. Magic Signs
10. I’ll Be Your Hero
11. Chains Of Destiny
12. Un’Ode Per L’Eroe
13. La Esencia De Un Rey
Line-up
Giacomo Voli – Vocals
Alex Staropoli – Keyboards
Roberto De Micheli – Guitars
Alessandro Sala – Bass
Paolo Marchesich – Drums
Website
https://www.rhapsodyoffire.com / https://www.facebook.com/rhapsodyoffire
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 9
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment