CD Review: Tony Martin - Thorns

Artist: Tony MartinTitle: ThornsGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 14th January 2022Label: Battlegod ProductionsTony Martin is probably best known for the time he was with BLACK SABBATH when he followed singers like Ronnie James Dio (ex-RAINBOW, DIO), Ian Gillen (DEEP PURPLE), Ray Gillen (ex-BADLANDS among others) and Glenn Hughes. Tony sang on ‘Eternal Idol’, ‘Headless Cross’ and ‘Tyr’, ‘Cross Purposes’ and ‘Forbidden’. The ever-changing roster of musicians in BLACK SABBATH is as much a part of the bands myth as is the music itself. Tony Martin’s range was the stuff of legend and it still is when the material on this record is any measure of how much his voice still packs a punch.The songs are quite diverse in style and execution but Tony’s voice elevates them all. ‘Crying Wolf’ and ‘Nowhere To Fly’ remind me of BLACK SABBATH Dio-era as much as Tony’s own part in the band’s legacy (brilliant stuff). Tracks like ‘Passion Killer’ are more modern and remind me of a mix of PANTERA and JUDAS PRIEST when Ripper Owens was the frontman. It is unreal how young this man still sounds (maybe never touched cigarettes or whiskey in the last 35 year, who knows?). If you know and love records like ‘Headless Cross’ and ‘Cross Purposes’ this right here is up your alley. It has been 17 years since ‘Scream’ and I can only speak for myself but this was worth the wait.01. As The World Burns02. Black Widow Angel03. Book Of Shadows04. Crying Wolf05. Damned By You06. No Shame At All07. Nowhere To Fly08. Passion Killer09. Run Like The Devil10. This Is Your Damnation11. ThornsTony Martin - VocalsScott McClellan - GuitarsMagnus Rosen - BassDanny Needham - DrumsGreg Smith - Basshttps://www.facebook.com/T0nyMart1n / https://www.battlegod-productions.comMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10