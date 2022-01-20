CD Review: Power Paladin - With The Magic Of Windfyre Steel

Artist: Power PaladinTitle: With The Magic Of Windfyre SteelGenre: Power MetalRelease Date: 7th January 2022Label: Atomic Fire RecordsPOWER PALADIN was formed in 2017; originally the band was named PALADIN but decided to rechristen the band into POWER PALADIN in 2020. Long gone are the times when I did spend hours and hours on end, listening to Power Metal and Power Metal only. It was the 90s and early 2000s and nothing was too melodic for me but nowadays I just need some brutality every now and then. 2020 was the first year that got me into Power Metal again and due to this fact and this thrilling new Record Label named Atomic Fire Records I did get the chance to review POWER PALADIN. These guys are one of the few Power Metal bands from Iceland. Iceland is mostly known for more extreme sounds but this is going into a nice direction if I can predict what is to come after the first few songs.Aside from being a talented bunch of musicians I can tell by the lyrics that these guys (or at least some of them) are really big nerds. The first song ‘Kraven the Hunter’ tells the story of Sergej Kravinoff, the famous Super Villain and enemy of Spiderman, ‘Righteous Fury’ has a guitar solo that picks up the main theme of Legend Of Zelda, ‘Dark Crystal’ is the name of a weird and awesome Jim Henson Movie from then 80s and ‘There Can Be Only One’ is an obvious reference to one of the best movies ever made: Highlander! Sound-wise the band does never lower their guard, every involved musician is quite talented but I have to give the biggest kudos to Atli Guðlaugsson, the guy is a fucking siren! I already know that I will listen to this for quite some time.This is the band’s debut and the first record of this brand-new label I did manage to review and if this is a taste of things to come, I predict big things to come for both label and band.01. Kraven The Hunter02. Righteous Fury03. Evermore04. Dark Crystal05. Way Of Kings06. Ride The Distant Storm07. Creatures Of The Night08. Into The Forbidden Forest09. There Can Be Only OneIngi Þórisson - GuitarsAtli Guðlaugsson - VocalsBjarni Egill Ögmundsson - KeysEinar Karl Júlíusson - DrumsBjarni Þór Jóhannsson - GuitarsKristleifur Þorsteinsson - Basswww.powerpaladin.is / www.facebook.com/powerpaladiniceMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10