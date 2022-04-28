CD Review: Skull Fist - Paid In Full

Artist: Skull FistTitle: Paid In FullGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 22nd April 2022Label: Atomic Fire RecordsSKULL FIST are Back! Vocalist extraordinaire Zach Slaughter, bass bad-ass Casey Guest and heavy hitter JJ Tartaglia are back with a bit over half an hour of the finest Canadian steel. I remember when I first listened to SKULL FIST in 2011 (quickly followed by a gig in Essen’s Turock club). I liked this Canadian outfit right from the start but eleven years ago I was not sold on the vocals because Zach just kept screaming like a rabid demon and I wanted to hear a few mid parts to further check out his vocal range (‘Head Of The Pack’ was all high notes but gnarly as fuck). What can I say? He changed his style very so little but it suits the overall sound and style of the new material perfectly, he is not constantly hitting the high notes but he still can and he does prove it to the hungry listener.The fact that the line-up differs from the last one I heard on their second output ‘Chasing The Dream’ shows that the change in style is not only due to Zach singing a bit more calm every here and there. The new material is really pretty good by the way, the title track ‘Paid In Full’ is, just like almost every other track, a righteous banger but I do like the last track on this record ‘Warriors Of The North’, the re-recorded ‘Heavier Than Metal’ and ‘Crush, Kill, Destroy’ the best. There is a lot to discover here, everything is very melodic and brilliantly written, composed and executed. It have been a long four years, thanks for giving us new kick-ass music the debt has truly been ‘Paid In Full’...01. Paid In Full02. Long Live The Fist03. Crush, Kill, Destroy04. Blackout05. Madman06. For The Last Time07. Heavier Than Metal08. Warriors Of The NorthZach Slaughter – Vocals, GuitarsCasey Guest – BassJJ Tartaglia – Drumshttps://www.facebook.com/skullfistedMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10