Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
April 2022
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
No events

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Skull Fist - Paid In Full

Details
skullfist paidinfull
Artist: Skull Fist
Title: Paid In Full
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 22nd April 2022
Label: Atomic Fire Records


Album Review

SKULL FIST are Back! Vocalist extraordinaire Zach Slaughter, bass bad-ass Casey Guest and heavy hitter JJ Tartaglia are back with a bit over half an hour of the finest Canadian steel. I remember when I first listened to SKULL FIST in 2011 (quickly followed by a gig in Essen’s Turock club). I liked this Canadian outfit right from the start but eleven years ago I was not sold on the vocals because Zach just kept screaming like a rabid demon and I wanted to hear a few mid parts to further check out his vocal range (‘Head Of The Pack’ was all high notes but gnarly as fuck). What can I say? He changed his style very so little but it suits the overall sound and style of the new material perfectly, he is not constantly hitting the high notes but he still can and he does prove it to the hungry listener.

The fact that the line-up differs from the last one I heard on their second output ‘Chasing The Dream’ shows that the change in style is not only due to Zach singing a bit more calm every here and there. The new material is really pretty good by the way, the title track ‘Paid In Full’ is, just like almost every other track, a righteous banger but I do like the last track on this record ‘Warriors Of The North’, the re-recorded ‘Heavier Than Metal’ and ‘Crush, Kill, Destroy’ the best. There is a lot to discover here, everything is very melodic and brilliantly written, composed and executed. It have been a long four years, thanks for giving us new kick-ass music the debt has truly been ‘Paid In Full’...


Tracklist

01. Paid In Full
02. Long Live The Fist
03. Crush, Kill, Destroy
04. Blackout
05. Madman
06. For The Last Time
07. Heavier Than Metal
08. Warriors Of The North


Line-up

Zach Slaughter – Vocals, Guitars
Casey Guest – Bass
JJ Tartaglia – Drums


Website

https://www.facebook.com/skullfisted


Cover Picture

skullfist paidinfull


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10




You are here: Home Artists P-T CD Review: Skull Fist - Paid In Full