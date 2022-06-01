Latest Raffles

CD Review: Tank - Filth Hounds Of Hades (Reissue)

Artist: Tank
Title: Filth Hounds Of Hades (Reissue)
Genre: NWOBHM / Heavy Metal
Release Date: 6th May 2022
Label: High Roller Records


TANK from London, UK is one of the many NWOBHM bands that was not kissed by the gods, they never reached the level of fame IRON MAIDEN did but you know what? Fame is for Pussies because fame withers, crumbles and dies but Heavy Metal on the other hand? that shit is forever.

Formed in 1980, like a gazillion other bands, TANK made music for the fans of outfits like MOTÖRHEAD, VENOM and SAXON. Their sound was rough around the edges not like the Bruce Dickinson incarnation of IRON MAIDEN with those almost perfect vocals. The vocals of Algy Ward were less smooth and honed than those of the more successful acts but they did and still do fit the overall approach and sound of TANK. The band debuted in 1982 with ‘Filth Hounds Of Hades’ and boy did they deliver. If you listen closely, you might hear influences from MOTÖRHEAD and even Jimi Hendrix in the sound of the record and Algy’s vocals. TANK parted ways in 2007, from then on there were two different versions of the band.

The vinyl reissue comes in four different vinyl colours with two double sided poster, three A5 photo cards and a 20 pages A4 booklet. The CD comes in a slipcase and features a 2-sided poster.


01. Shellshock
02. Struck by Lightning
03. Run like Hell
04. Blood, Guts and Beer
05. That’s What Dreams Are Made Of
06. Turn Your Head Around
07. Heavy Artillery
08. Who Needs Love Songs
09. Filth Hounds of Hades
10. (He Fell in Love with a) Stormtrooper
11. The Snake
12. Steppin’ on a Landmine
13. (He Fell in Love with a) Stormtrooper (7” Version)
14. Blood, Guts And Beer (Live Version)  


Algy Ward – Bass, Vocals
Peter Brabbs – Guitar
Mark Brabbs – Drums


https://www.hrrecords.de / https://www.facebook.com/hrrecords


Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10




