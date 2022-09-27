CD Review: Rroyce - Rroarr

Artist: RroyceTitle: RroarrGenre: Synth PopRelease Date: 19th August 2022Label: RecordjetI remember reviewing Dortmund Synth Pop band RROYCE a number of years ago. There was a fizz and pop of enthusiasm and ambition in the music, and despite an occasional cryptomnesia to the song-writing, a feeling that they were on to something. The blurb that comes with album number four, punditically saddled as ‘Rroarr’ - a truly terrible title it has to be said - is so gushing with platitudes, I suspect the band got their mothers to write it. Which does make it somewhat impossible to live up to.Opening track ‘Venom’ certainly has a go. There’s an absolute shed-load of self-belief and energy melodically stomping about the place until exploding in a glitterball of pent-up angst about half way through. Over-earnest vocals, yes. But on the right side of parody. And things go completely off-grid on the jittery ‘Paranoic SL’, before settling into a standard electro-trump on ‘Fox P2’ - it’s all a bit synth-pop-by-numbers at this point, perfectly workable, no doubt great in a club setting, but somehow tired, despite massive intakes of adrenalin.‘Where The Morons Walk’ - lyrically settling somewhere in its mid to late teens - is dreadful, despite good intentions. ‘My Head Is Full Of You’ pushes the electro-emo button, aiming for somewhere in SOLAR FAKE territory, but there’s a gulf between them. And ‘I Look Nicer With You’ skips merrily by, but is also mired in lyrics so bad you have to hope it’s deliberate. Closing track ‘Call Of The Void’ tries a VNV NATION send-off, but falls way short, a soggy sashay through every cliché in the book.Sadly, this is less of a ‘Rroarr’ and more of a whimper. Old and tired song structures, production that saps the life out of everything, and lyrics woefully lacking in anything meaty or meaningful. There’s nothing here really other than treading water, and ‘Rroarr’ is merely a distraction and a footnote in an overcrowded genre.01. Venom02. Paranoic SL03. Fox P204. Pause For Thought05. Rebuilt. Reborn.06. Where The Morons Walk07. Whipping Boy08. Another09. My Head Is Full Of You10. Something Natural11. Answers And Questions12. I Look Nicer With You13. Lifetime14. Social Media Fake15. Call Of The VoidK. Lipka – Music / ProgrammingA. Lelittko – GuitarC. Kriegler – Lyrics / Vocalshttps://www.rroyce.de / https://www.facebook.com/RROYCE.officialMusic: 6Sound: 6Total: 6 / 10