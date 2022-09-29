Latest Raffles

CD Review: 69 Eyes, The - Drive

Details
Artist: The 69 Eyes
Title: Drive
Genre: Gothic / Gothic Rock
Release Date: 16th September 2022
Label: Atomic Fire Records


EP Review

THE 69 EYES released their highly acclaimed album ‘Westend’ three years ago. To make the wait for the new album a bit shorter, the band released an EP via Atomic Fire Records. The EP opens with the energetic title track ‘Drive’ that comes with a very catchy riff and delvers the right amount of Rock for a highspeed trip on the road. What would be a 69 EYES record without a movie themed track? Not a real 69 EYES release for sure. Jyrki69 takes you on a journey with ‘Call me Snake’ while the soundscape is not a typical one for the band. The sound is a mix between Industrial, 80’th Goth, some Post-Punk and Hardrock elements, if you followed Jyrki’s side projects, you’ll soon find out where he drew the inspiration for the vocal style from. Sounding a bit like an experiment, it found a prominent spot on this release.

‘California’ brings back the vibes of summer to these gloomy autumn days and somehow it reminds me a bit of their album ‘Back in Blood’, though it has none of its tongue-in-cheek attitude. The last track is a live version of ‘Two Horns Up’, the song that opened every 69 EYES show after it was released. Releasing a life version of a song is tricky, to you want the audience’s reaction and interaction included, or not. The 69 EYES decided against the audience and that leads to a track that sounds somehow “flat” and a lot faster than the regular live versions and is not the authors cup of tea. Their live album ‘Hollywood Kills’ sounds like a masterpiece compared to this live recording.

Fans want to own the EP to bring back summer vibes and have a physical version of a more experimental 69 EYES track. Collectors want to own the wheel shaped vinyl anyway, as a fantastic addition to their collection.


Tracklist

01. Drive
02. Call Me Snake
03. California
04. Two Horns Up (live)


Line-up

Jyrki69 – Vocals
Bazie – Lead Guitar
Timo-Timo – Guitar
Archzie – Bass
Jussi69 – Drums


Website

http://www.69eyes.com / https://www.facebook.com/the69eyes


Cover Picture

Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10


